ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These grills will make your home the place to be this summer

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer wouldn’t be complete without the barbecues that bring people together. But choosing which outdoor grill to invest in is no easy task, which is why we researched the best setups for your cooking needs. Whether you want a gas grill or one fueled by charcoal, there are many great choices...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Oregonian
The Oregonian

74K+

Followers

39K+

Posts

23M+

Views

Follow The Oregonian and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pellet Grill#Weber Grills#Home Depot#Stainless Steel#Dual Fuel Propane Gas#Grill Cover
Apartment Therapy

The Best Furniture and Decor You Can Get Right Now for Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Decorating a room is kind of like picking out an outfit. You’re pulling an assortment of pieces you love to represent your personal taste. One of the main differences, though, is budget. You can buy a whole head-to-toe ensemble, accessories and all, for less than, say, the cost of a brand-new nightstand alone. And, honestly, some of the prices attached to even the smallest furniture or decor pieces can feel like the biggest decorating deterrent.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
SHOPPING
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
hypebeast.com

SylvanSport’s GO Is a Spacious Camping Trailer With Room To Sleep Four

North Carolina-based SylvanSport has designed a spacious camping trailer for serious on-the-go travelers. The SylvanSport GO is a pop-up aluminum structure that includes storage space and has multiple dining and sleeping options. The versatile camper contains four main pieces of infrastructure: a storage box, equipment rack, gear deck and tent...
CARS
Taste Of Home

We Tried a Ruggable Kitchen Rug: Here’s What We Thought

Kitchen mats aren’t just a fun way to add some personality into your kitchen—they also make cooking more comfortable and cleaning much easier. It’s no secret that we love our kitchen mats at Taste of Home, but there’s always one area in which the product could use some major improvement: keeping it clean. We know how to clean kitchen mats so they’re fresh as new, but wouldn’t it be easier if you could just toss them in the washing machine without so much as a glance at the cleaning instructions on the label?
HOME & GARDEN
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
74K+
Followers
39K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy