TV Series

'Resident Alien' Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens to Harry Now?

By Jason Shomer
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first half of this second season of SyFy's Resident Alien concluded recently and there is plenty to unpack, so we can be prepared for the next batch of episodes, due out this summer. This batch gave us eight installments, following Harry (Alan Tudyk), our beloved imposter, as he has made...

collider.com

Comments / 0

CNET

Netflix's Bridgerton Season 2: Ending Explained

It's been a busy social season on Netflix's Bridgerton. The regency drama about social machinations and a mysterious gossip writer named Lady Whistledown, dropped its second season on Friday. This round focuses on the oldest Bridgerton son, Anthony, as he searches for a wife, mostly ignoring the promptings of his...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Billions Season 6 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Billions’ season 6 episode 8, titled ‘The Big Ugly,’ titanic shifts come in the feud between Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) and Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr. (Paul Giamatti) as the latter decides to go after Mike’s partners. In their attempt to compete with Philip, Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) makes a terrible mistake. Wendy (Maggie Siff) recruits Megan Rapinoe for her team for the Olympics, while Wags (David Costabile) deals with commitment issues. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Billions’ season 6 episode 8. SPOILER AHEAD.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ Season 1 Ending, Explained

In the new Netflix anime series Kotaro Lives Alone, Kotaro (Cherami Leigh) is a young 4-year-old boy who lives all by himself in a Japanese apartment complex. With no sign of his parents around, Kotaro befriends his neighbors, including a manga artist named Karino Shin (Michael Sinterniklaas). In Japanese anime,...
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

In the spectacular season 2 finale of ‘Raised by Wolves,’ faith and science converge, and certain revelations are made. Mother/Lamia (Amanda Collin) goes hunting for the Serpent, while Grandmother (Selina Jones) helps Father (Abubakar Salim) with the children. It is revealed that Tempest’s baby now has abnormal mutations due to her exposure to the sea creature. After what happened to Sue, Marcus (Travis Fimmel) finds a new purpose in pursuing vengeance against the entity. A new religion seems to emerge in the atheist community. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of the ‘Raised by Wolves’ season 2 finale. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Resident Alien's Linda Hamilton Unpacks McCallister's 'Mad Vision and Rage,' and Teases What's Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Will Resident Alien‘s General McCallister ever come face to face with Alan Tudyk’s peculiar E.T. Harry Vanderspeigle? Even Linda Hamilton, the actress behind the show’s main antagonist, isn’t quite sure. Yet despite her limited screen time and the many questions surrounding her character’s looming presence, the actress is having a blast as she waits to unravel more of McCallister’s sinister plans. “Always be the one on stage who doesn’t speak because people are always looking at you and waiting for you to do so,” Hamilton tells TVLine. “I’m happy with that part!” While McCallister mostly...
MOVIES
B98.5

‘Star Trek’ Casts a New Captain Kirk

The ironic part of the new Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds, is that it features some very familiar Star Trek characters. When the show debuts on Paramount+ later this summer, it will star Anson Mount as Captain Pike, the original Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James T. Kirk, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock. The show is officially billed as following these heroes “in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: All The Major Characters Confirmed To Appear

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is taking franchise fans back to the pre-Kirk era, and on adventures that hearken back to the original Star Trek series. For that reason, fans might see a few characters from the original era appear in the upcoming Paramount+ show, as well as some new players with ties to other well-known characters, so there’s a lot to keep track of.
TV SERIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios’ Solo Scarlet Witch Film Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Wanda Maximoff isn't going anywhere. There's no denying that Wanda Maximoff is one of the hottest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and I'd even dare say that the Avenger, played by Elizabeth Olsen is the most "protected" in the franchise especially if you'd take into consideration how Kevin Feige speaks highly of her. For years, fans have been dying to see the 33-year-old actress star in a standalone Scarlet Witch project and while WandaVision could technically pass as her solo debut, rumor has it that we're finally going to see Olsen headline her own film series in the MCU.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Avatar 2's Zoe Saldaña Talks Getting Over-The-Top Emotional After Seeing Footage From The James Cameron Sequel

To say we’ve been waiting a long time for Avatar 2 would be an understatement, because as of last December, it’s been 12 years since the original Avatar premiered in theaters. Provided the James Cameron-helmed sequel isn’t delayed any further, we’ll finally return to Pandora this December, and among the familiar faces back for this next round is Zoe Saldaña reprising Neytiri. It remains to be seen when the public will get to see footage from Avatar 2 for the first time, but Saldaña has already gotten a taste, and it produced some over-the-top emotions.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Reel From Finn’s Heartbreaking Demise, We’re Looking Through Tear-Stained Eyes at Photos of All the Other Characters We’ve Lost Through the Years

Got a tissue? ’Cause you’re gonna need one. Maybe more than one, come to think of it. At least he died a hero. The Bold and the Beautiful let Finn ride to wife Steffy’s rescue in the April 1 episode, saving her from a shot fired by his own mother. But in doing so, he himself was struck. And in the shocking April 4 episode of the CBS soap, Sheila kissed him goodbye — like, really goodbye. For good. Kaput. The end.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

HBO Glitch Reportedly Revealed When Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Will Arrive on HBO Max

HBO may have accidentally revealed the HBO Max premiere date of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. According to reports, a technical glitch on the HBO Website — which has been fixed as of writing — stated that the Robert Pattinson-starring film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19 and will air on HBO on April 23. Deadline adds that the dates line up with WarnerMedia’s plan of releasing its films scheduled for 2022 and beyond to hit HBO Max 45 days after it premieres in cinemas; The Batman will supposedly arrive on streaming 46 days after its March 4 theatrical release in the US and Canada.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Avatar 2' Trailer Expected to Be Shown Before 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

According to reports, Disney is now expected to debut the trailer for Avatar 2 before theatrical screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Reports note that when fans sit down in theatres to watch the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, they will be treated to a first look at the long-awaited Avatar sequel. The decision is believed to be based on the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will likely continue the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney is expected to be looking into utilizing the popularity to gather attention on James Cameron‘s film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sasha Calle's Supergirl Will Reportedly Replace Superman as DCEU's Last Survivor of Krypton

Henry Cavill's Superman might be making his goodbye in the DCEU. For some time now, there have been rumors that The Flash will end up rebooting the DCEU which would lead to a lot of changes for some of the characters that have been part of the universe. A lot of fans have been wondering for a long time now if Henry Cavill's Superman will still be part of the DCEU in the future and it looks like we finally have the answer on that.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Trailer: Documentary Seeks Justice for the Late Starlet

It’s hard to think of a more notable starlet from the 1950s and early 60s than Marilyn Monroe. One of America’s first sex icons, the actress’s legacy lives on today in her films and famous photographs. Known for heated relationships with the likes of baseball all star Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and even her long rumored affair with President John F. Kennedy, the broken hearts left in Monroe’s wake are just part of her lore. But, with all the excitement fame and fortune had to offer, a darker side was also rumored to be present in the young woman’s life. Monroe passed away at her home at the youthful age of 36, in what was initially considered to be a self-induced drug overdose. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, taking viewers on a journey of the suspicious weeks leading up to the celebrated performer's death.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Pieces Of Her Ending Explained: What Was Laura Hiding?

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the ending of the Netflix drama Pieces of Her, including multiple plot twists. Proceed with caution if you haven’t finished watching the series. The new Netflix series, Pieces of Her, follows Laura (Toni Collette, who recently starred in the highly rated Nightmare Alley) and...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Star Trek: Discovery viewers left ‘crying’ over Easter eggs honouring former actors

Star Trek: Discovery viewers were left emotional by a moving tribute to two former Star Trek actors.The series previously honoured both Anton Yelchin and Aron Eisenberg in 2020, but honoured them once again in the season four finale, which was released on Thursday (17 March).Yelchin, who died in 2016 when he was just 27, played Ensign Pavel Chekov in three Star Trek films: Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. In 2021, it was revealed the series had named a starship, the USS Yelchin, after him.As Star Trek fan David Enriquez pointed out on Twitter, this...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

10 Major Differences Between Amazon's 'The Wheel Of Time' And The Books

Adaptations of books to screen always make changes — it is a necessity of the shift in medium — and Amazon's The Wheel of Time is no exception. The existing fanbase has been torn on many of these changes and omissions — some loathe how the series has been adapted so far, while others have loved the changes.
TV SERIES

