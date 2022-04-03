Readers respond: Standing up for Black women

“There Are Black People In The Future” read an arresting billboard in Pittsburgh in 2017. It was mounted by interdisciplinary artist Alisha B. Wormsley to testify to the “systemic oppression of Black communities through space and time.” It’s an important reminder and an ongoing project. There are Black people in the past too — a fact that the art made about our history too-often forgets. Costume dramas are some of the biggest offenders. In his latest HBO hit The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes, the man behind period cultural juggernaut Downton Abbey, breaks with that tradition by populating his 1880s New York-set tale with Black characters, correcting what was long a historical and televisual blindspot. Among these characters is Peggy Scott, played by Tony-nominated actress Denée Benton, who theater fans will know from her star-making roles in “Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812” and “Hamilton.” Peggy is a secretary born to the Black elite (her father’s a pharmacist and her mother is a pianist) whose life changes when she gets a job in the home of old money gatekeeper Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski). In the series, New York is buzzing with all different kinds of energy — there’s tension between old money and new money, arrivistes hustling to become somebodies, and Peggy who is attempting to straddle the color line in an effort to realize her dream of becoming a writer in the city.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO