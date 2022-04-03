ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Charlotte's Bridgerton Season 2 Wigs, Ranked

Cover picture for the articleQueen Charlotte’s styling on Bridgerton defines the show’s take on...

People

How Bridgerton Explains Regé-Jean Page's Absence in Season 2

After following the steamy love story between Daphne Bridgerton and Duke Simon Basset in Bridgerton season 1, the series shifted focus to Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma's love story for the show's sophomore run. Prior to the premiere on Friday, it was announced that the actor who portrayed Simon —...
TV SERIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Inside ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 With the Cast & Creators: ‘This Is Really Charlotte’s Story’

Sand, seashells…and an airplane hangar? Welcome to the set of Sanditon, outside Bristol, England, where the 19th and 21st centuries collide. Not that viewers will notice when the long-awaited new season of the Masterpiece series premieres on PBS on March 20. But when the cast filmed scenes at a specially made beach last year, a huge aircraft shed where the Concorde was constructed sat where the water should be. The sea was digitally added later.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models 4 Striking Outfits With Versatile Pumps & Boots

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears proves the versatility of pumps and boots in an Instagram video that she shared on Thursday. She’s seen modeling four outfits while also clinging to her new dog. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the first look, Spears wore a red off-the-shoulder minidress that had a plunging neckline and long sleeves. The garment was made out of a sparkly red fabric and was paired with her favorite brown pointed-toe suede pumps. The hitmaker then showed how to transition the shoes for a more toned-down appearance when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

These Black Bridesmaid Dresses Are Utterly Breathtaking

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pastel or floral designs may seem like the unanimous choice for wedding parties, but black bridesmaid dresses are a timeless and sophisticated option to consider year-round. The allure of the little black dress says it all—no matter if you’re drawn to a halter neckline, full-length satin gown, strapless midi, or simple slip dress, a noir silhouette always exudes elegance for events. Weddings are no different, from black-tie affairs to casual nuptials.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is Netflix's most ambitious real-world event to date

The immersive experience, making its North American debut Thursday in Los Angeles, will give die-hard fans of Bridgerton a chance to bow before an actress doing her best impression of Queen Charlotte, dance to a string quartet version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams" and participate in a Lady Whistledown scavenger hunt. "The 90-minute experience — which will open to the public on Thursday and run for at least two months before traveling to Washington, Chicago and Montreal — is Netflix’s most ambitious real-world event to date," says The New York Times' Nicole Sperling. "(A similar version opened in London this month.) The streaming giant hopes it serves as a marketing tool for Bridgerton, the second season of which becomes available on Friday, and appeals to the show’s primarily female fan base, which is often ignored when it comes to fan culture. It is also a bid to amplify the kind of water-cooler buzz that has been elusive for streaming shows. Since their episodes tend to be released in one batch, the week-to-week anticipation familiar to fans of traditional network television can be diluted." As Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes explains: "This really goes towards my vision of what I’ve always wanted us to be able to do. People who watched Grey’s weren’t just watching Grey’s on Thursday night — they were trying to find other ways to consume it. Scandal was not a show that people watched on Thursday nights and then just didn’t talk about it the rest of the week." ALSO: Nicola Coughlan opens up about her fears of being fired from Bridgerton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Charlotte#Bridgerton Season 2 Wigs#Regency#Season 2
Elite Daily

This Tiny Bridgerton Moment Between Anthony And Kate Has A Sweet Hidden Meaning

Bridgerton Season 2 radically departed from the book it’s based on in many ways, but that doesn’t mean it ignored the source material entirely. For example, the show made references to a bunch of details from the books, like Anthony’s father’s pocket watch, Kate’s fear of thunderstorms, and of course, the bee sting. But there was another moment that came and went so quickly, even the biggest Bridgerton fan may have missed it: Anthony’s tulips for Kate in the finale episode.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Gives ‘American Song Contest’ the Cold Shoulder in Edgy Leather Dress & Booties

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson debuted her edgiest look yet while for the second week of “American Song Contest” in  Universal City, Calif., yesterday. The “Stronger” musician posed on the red carpet in a black leather dress with a cold-shoulder silhouette that created a plunging neckline. Complete with a wrapped top and skirt, puffed sleeves and buckled shoulder straps, the outfit was utterly edgy. Clarkson finished her rock n’ roll ensemble with gold earrings, as well as sheer black tights. Completing the “American Idol” winner’s look was a set of matching black ankle booties. The style featured black leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Shop Bridgerton Dresses in Celebration of the Series’s Second Season

First things first: Part of the brilliance of Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-set series (and the many Bridgerton dresses worn by the cast) is its historical inaccuracy. Fashion-wise, we know the series’s costume designer Ellen Mirojnick is taking major creative liberties—and for good reason. Without them, Daphne Bridgerton would be promenading in an untelegenic bonnet, hiding her pretty little face, and the scenes of ladies being tight-laced into their corsets would be cut, as corsets of the 19th-century did not nip the waist and were actually worn over a chemise. (This also means Daphne’s back wouldn’t bleed, as she would have had a protective layer.) Day dresses would be more modest, with no bare chests on display… And so on, and so forth.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Elevates Flowy Leopard-Print Dress With Hot Pink Pumps on Pyramid Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elle Fanning made a spring style statement in New York City on Tuesday. The “Maleficent” actress was spotted hitting the pavement in the Big Apple in a leopard-print dress. The ankle-length garment was complete with a low round plunging neckline that was met with a silver rose in the center, short puffy sleeves and a slight ruffle on the hem. Her dress prompted a corset vibe due to its sweetheart bust and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

This 1 Lyric In Harry's New Song Has Fans Convinced It's About Olivia

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated single “As It Was” dropped on April 1, and it already has fans speculating that the song is about Styles’ ongoing romance with Olivia Wilde. And there’s a pretty convincing reason why that is. There’s one specific line in the lyrics that sounds like a total giveaway, but you can be the judge of that. The lyric in question has everyone wondering if Harry Styles’ “As It Was” really is about Olivia Wilde.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: Jonathan Bailey brings the heat in 'Bridgerton's' second season

The steam has settled in “Bridgerton” – at least for now. In the second season, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Rege-Jean Page) are off somewhere, presumably having that wild relationship that made the first season buzzworthy. Now the attention is on her brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who...
TV SERIES
In Style

Heidi Klum's Matching Sweatsuit Is Covered With Diner Foods

While we usually count on supermodels to deliver high-fashion looks when strutting runways, we can also count on them to give us equally interesting fashion moments when strutting the streets — which is exactly what Heidi Klum (aka supermodel royalty) has been doing for years. The woman who once sported bright yellow platform Crocs recently stepped out in another interesting model-off-duty look, this time combining two guilty pleasures into one: sweatsuits and diner food.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Spring-Themed Group Chat Names For All Your Blooming Text Convos

Now that spring has sprung, you’re ready to give your group text convos a seasonal refresh. Just like you’re melting memories of a long winter by shedding your layers and brightening up your home with some new spring decor, you can add some sunshine to your group chat with your friends with a funny group chat name that’ll make you smile every time you see it. If you need some inspiration, these spring-themed group chat names will make it so easy to get into flower power mode for the new season.
INTERNET
Elite Daily

Moon Knight's Soundtrack Is A Fun Mix Of Classic Rock And Middle Eastern Pop

Kevin Feige, CEO of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has made it clear he’s aware the MCU has a diversity problem. The big-screen series started out playing it safe, with white, straight, male superheroes starring for 15 of its first 17 films. (The other two, The Guardians of the Galaxy films, were ensembles headed up by a white straight man.) Phase 4 is working to correct this both on the big and small screen, such as with Moon Knight, a Middle East-set story starring Oscar Isaac, who is of Latin American descent. Even the songs on Moon Knight’s Season 1 soundtrack help blend American and Middle Eastern cultures, with bangers from both.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Giannina And Blake Confirmed Their Romance In An IG Story

ICYMI: Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann have been teasing their relationship for quite some time now. From posting eerily similar IG Stories to apparently taking the exact same vacations, this duo basically perfected the soft launch. Although their connection is still shrouded in mystery, their recent trip to Europe has been full of not-too-subtle hints. And on April 3, Gibelli’s Instagram with Horstmann confirmed their romance. Nothing like a fairy-tale European adventure to finally make things official.
INTERNET

