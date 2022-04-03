Shaun Maloney hails attacking threat of ‘quality’ Harry Clarke

Shaun Maloney believes the versatile Harry Clarke can help bring extra pace and punch to Hibernian’s attack as they bid to finish the season with a flourish.

The 21-year-old played predominantly in defence during a spell on loan from Arsenal to Ross County in the first half of the cinch Premiership season.

Clarke joined Hibs in January on an 18-month loan from the Gunners but was immediately sidelined by injury. He finally made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United and capped an excellent individual display at left wing-back with a brilliantly-taken equaliser.

Maloney explained that he views the Englishman predominantly as an attacking player, particularly at the current time when Hibs have been struggling for goals since the sale of Martin Boyle and injuries to Demi Mitchell and Kevin Nisbet.

“I was really pleased for Harry as an individual,” said the Hibs manager. “He has worked incredibly hard and it was a good moment in the game for him.

“I’ve got options with Harry. He can play any of the wing-back positions, he can play full-back, he can play centre-back. You could see against Dundee United that we’ve missed him.

“We’ve missed that quality and speed and power. Anything I want to do with the team, Harry’s got such flexibility he can fit into it.

“I see him as a big attacking threat, particularly with what we have at the moment in that attacking area.

“Particularly since the January transfer window, we don’t have great speed in that final third and Harry gives us that. He’s a definite attacking threat.”

The draw was damaging to Hibs’ top-six hopes as they will now have to go away to Hearts in their final pre-split fixture on Saturday and pick up a result. United, by contrast, are all but assured of a top-six place.

Manager Tam Courts praised defender Ross Graham after he continued his stunning start to life in the United team.

The 21-year-old only broke into the team at the end of January and is now an established starter. He headed his second goal for United on Saturday at the end of a week in which he scored on his Scotland Under-21 debut away to Kazakhstan.

“The only thing Ross Graham hasn’t provided is the winning lottery numbers!” joked Courts. “He’s had another top day; another mature performance and big moment.

“His strength in both boxes is great to have. At 21 years old, he has a great mentality, really nice presence on the pitch and there aren’t many left-sided centre-backs going about.

“He gives you that natural balance and has composure on the ball. He has grasped every opportunity with both hands.”

