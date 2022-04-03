ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacred land returned to Native American tribe in Virginia

By Ivana Saric
More than 460 acres of land in Virginia has been returned to the Rappahannock Tribe, the Department of Interior announced. Why it matters: The land, at Fones Cliffs, on the eastern side of the Rappahannock River in Virginia, is the ancestral home of the tribe and has long been considered a...

Roanoke Times

Jamestown Settlement exhibit celebrates Virginia tribes' resiliency

WILLIAMSBURG — Indigenous tribes in Virginia are sharing personal cultural treasures and stories as part of an exhibit at the Jamestown Settlement in Williamsburg. Debra Martin is a citizen of the Pamunkey tribe. Some of her relative’s photos are part of the exhibit. “This is a picture of...
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
KRMG

Haaland: Report on Indigenous boarding schools expected soon

The Interior Department is on the verge of releasing a report on its investigation into the federal government’s past oversight of Native American boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told journalists during a call Wednesday that the report will come out in April but didn’t specify a date. She first outlined the initiative in June, saying it would uncover the truth about the loss of life and the lasting consequences of boarding schools.
Eagle 106.3

Unfortunately Arkansas Is Not One Of the Most Friendliest States

What states are the most friendly in the United States? How does the natural state Arkansas fair on this list of the friendliest states?. If you are from the South like I am you have always been told that folks from this area are friendly. Definitely friendlier than people from the North, but is that really true. I found a story on the friendliest states and of course, I had to see how all of the states n the South faired. Some states in this story from Big Event Travel, it was not surprising with New York being most unfriendly:
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Most Populous Places in America

The United States is one of the largest countries in the world by land area, spanning more than 3.5 million square miles. While Americans have many options when it comes to choosing a place to live, large shares of the population live in relatively small, densely-populated, urban areas.  Of the more than 3,000 counties and […]
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
natureworldnews.com

'Rarest of Rare' Black Mule Deer Spotted in a Texas Desert

A black mule deer was spotted by biologists running in the desert west of Texas, United States, according to reports. Since the majority of mule deer have a brown color, the rarity of the said animal was due to its black hair color since the deer species have an abundant population across the Western US.
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
Travel + Leisure

10 Charming Small Towns to Visit Along the Appalachian Trail

There are a lot of small towns in America to love, and if you're planning to hike the Appalachian Trail, you'll soon get a front-row seat to some of the best. Hopping on and off the trail to visit a few of these quaint communities can add time to your expedition, but trust us, it will make the trip all the more worthwhile. Keep reading to discover 10 of our favorite small towns along the 2,190-mile trail, perfect for both "thru-hikers" or those just visiting the AT for a day hike.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to reintroduce ancient shark species after residents vote on favorite animals

While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life. Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
Travel + Leisure

12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks

You may dream of seeing the geysers of Yosemite or the overwhelming greatness of the Grand Canyon, but chances are you have a handful of little wonders in your own backyard. State parks like Goblin Valley in Utah hold their own against the neighboring Arches National Park (or Canyonlands, for that matter), while Maine's Baxter State Park is arguably just as wild as the well-known Acadia National Park (Baxter doesn't even have running water!). Plus, state parks tend to be less crowded and more affordable, two things that bode well for overnight guests.
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
