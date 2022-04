When you are a Batfan like me, any day is a great day to watch all the Batman movies in order - many of which are widely considered by comic book fans and cinema lovers alike to be some of the greatest superhero movies of all time - such as 1989’s Batman, The Dark Knight, or even the 1943 serials with Lewis G. Wilson (if you can find them). Well, you will not have a problem finding all of the following live-action DC movies in which the Caped Crusader has starred in so far on streaming or through digital rental, starting with the “Bright Knight’s” big screen moment.

