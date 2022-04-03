ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Is American Idol on tonight? (4/3/22)

By Katherine Rodriguez
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will American Idol air tonight? What is in store for this week’s contestants?. Yes, American Idol will air tonight at 8 p.m. EDT despite the Grammy Awards airing on rival network CBS at the same time....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Overwhelmed With Tears After Autistic Singer's Audition

The American Idol judges needed a box of tissues during Sunday night's episode when Sam Finelli performed. He performed a powerful rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," which had Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in tears. Finelli, 28, is autistic and spoke about the power of music in his life before taking the stage.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Fubo Tv#Americanidol#Cbs#Hollywoodweek#Abc#Hulu
KTTS

Lauren Alaina returning to American Idol as Guest Mentor

Lauren Alaina announced that she will be returning to American Idol as a mentor on March 28th. Lauren shared on Instagram: “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Former Idol Nadia Turner returns for daughter Zaréh Isa’s surprise audition; Judge Katy Perry calls them the ‘Generations of American Idol’

“American Idol” welcomed a blast from the past on Sunday’s episode. Contestant Zaréh Isa, called Za for short, brought her mother, Nadia Turner, for her audition. The best part — Turner didn’t know what was happening until right before her daughter auditioned. Turner is a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

American Idol Recap: Former Finalist's Daughter Carries on Her Mom's Legacy — Watch Best Auditions and Weigh In

Click here to read the full article. You know that sweet spot during a vacation when you finally let go and forget what day it is? That’s pretty much where we are with American Idol right now, as we enter the seventh hour of Season 20 auditions. And since we’ve already lost all concept of time, let’s begin this week’s recap with 21-year-old Zaréh, a fashion stylist whose mother happens to be Nadia Turner, one of the Top 8 finalists from Idol‘s fourth season. More than 15 years after her mother’s Idol journey, Zaréh surprised Turner by bringing her to the...
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

American Song Contest's AleXa Reveals Her Reaction To Snoop Dogg Calling K-Pop His 'Guilty Pleasure'

Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of NBC’s American Song Contest. American Song Contest finally made its high-profile premiere on March 21, and the first episode of the NBC series featured eleven standout performances from all over the United States and its territories. One of the most memorable came from Alex Christine, a.k.a. AleXa. She represents Oklahoma for the show, and was the only performer to bring K-pop to the premiere. The crowd clearly loved her energetic performance, and it prompted a confession from host Snoop Dogg that K-pop is his “guilty pleasure.” AleXa revealed how it felt to hear that from the music legend right after she finished her song.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
startattle.com

Sir Blayke American Idol 2022 Audition “Dive” Ed Sheeran, Season 20

Sir Blayke performs “Dive” by Ed Sheeran, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Audition. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Sir Blayke (28 years old), Songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. Round: Audition. Song: “Dive” by Ed Sheeran. Result: Advanced. Sir Blayke American Idol Season 20 “Dive”. Formerly...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

American Idol's Sam Moss on her way to Hollywood after second audition

Back for its twentieth season, American Idol returned to ABC on February 27th. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have their work cut out in 2022 to decide who gets to go to Hollywood and who doesn’t. It’s not often that contestants on American Idol get a...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Brings Back Alums As Part Of 20th Anniversary Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: American Idol is heading into its Showstoppers round but is already planning a 20th birthday celebration with some familiar faces. The ABC series is bringing back a slew of Idol alums – dubbed The Great Idol Reunion – for its May 2 episode. These stars from the past will get on to the Idol stage at Television City to sing together. They include Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. Studdard, who won the second...
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy