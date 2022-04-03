Is American Idol on tonight? (4/3/22)

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: American Idol is heading into its Showstoppers round but is already planning a 20th birthday celebration with some familiar faces.
The ABC series is bringing back a slew of Idol alums – dubbed The Great Idol Reunion – for its May 2 episode.
These stars from the past will get on to the Idol stage at Television City to sing together. They include Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.
Studdard, who won the second...
