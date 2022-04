The slap that no one can stop talking about continues to make waves for Academy Award-winner Will Smith. As you probably already know, this past Sunday at the Academy Awards, Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett-Smith while on stage at the awards show. The actor has already released an apology to Rock and the awards show, and now it's affecting one of his upcoming projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic actor's actions have caused Sony Pictures to pause the upcoming fourth Bad Boys film.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO