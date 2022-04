Get ready, Michigan. Experts warn that tick season in our state could be worse than normal. Ticks have long been associated with states on the east coast, while the insects are relatively new to us here in the Mitten State. Howard Russell is an entomologist at Michigan State University. He tells WXYZ-TV that ticks were practically unheard of in Michigan up until about 15 years ago.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO