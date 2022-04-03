Alt.Latino's spring playlist explores music from Angola, Brazil, Cuba and more

The turquoise and white sand beaches of Varadero which until recently received a significant number of Russian tourists now look quite empty. On a recent morning, while the sun was rising, a small group of tourists could be seen sunbathing. But the marina that generally attracts tourists was absent from large crowds. Yirianny Lara, who runs a souvenir store, lamented the decline of tourists. "Everything is very nice as you can see, but the little Russian tourism that we had when we were recovering is gone, because the war in Ukraine came and we are back in decline." Just as Cuba tries to recover its vital tourism industry after two years of drastic falls, product of an absence of United States visitors as a result of the tightening of sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump and the restrictions on coronavirus, the island's tourism now suffers a new blow: the absence of Russian visitors that gave oxygen to touristic activity in the last two years. Thousands of Russian travelers had to cut their holidays in Varadero and other areas and return on special flights days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European Union, Canada and the United States closed the airspace to Russian commercial flights, among other financial sanctions, as punishment for the attack.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO