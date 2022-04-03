ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alt.Latino's spring playlist explores music from Angola, Brazil, Cuba and more

By Felix Contreras
wunc.org
 2 days ago

It's spring, when our thoughts turn to blooming flowers and young love and, yes, Alt.Latino's spring new music mix. And, yes, you're going to love it. NPR Music's Felix Contreras is the host of the Alt.Latino podcast and a good friend of this program. Happy spring, Felix. FELIX CONTRERAS,...

www.wunc.org

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Doja Cat Performs In Brazil After Saying She’s ‘Quitting’ Music & Rocks Daisy Dukes

Rocking Sao Paulo! Doja Cat sizzled in daisy dukes and a crop top as she performed in Brazil after saying she’s quitting music. Doja Cat took the stage at Lollapalooza Brazil after saying she’s “quitting” music. The 26-year-old was having a purple moment as she headlined her set in Sao Paulo on March 26, rocking a pair of black daisy duke shorts with a purple lamé pair of underwear over. She paired the denim cutoffs with a matching plunging crop top and purple ankle boots, keeping the theme going with her dramatic eye makeup and hair streaks.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
Pitchfork

Zelenskyy Introduces John Legend–Led Ukraine Tribute Performance at 2022 Grammys: Watch

John Legend performed a tribute to the people of Ukraine during the 2022 Grammy Awards. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, introduced the segment with a personalized, pre-recorded speech about the importance of speaking up about the ongoing war. Legend played “Free,” a brand new song that he released today (April 3), on piano and was joined by Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. At the end, viewers were directed to a donation page for Ukraine. Watch below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
North Platte Telegraph

Cuba tourism suffers from absence of Russian tourists

The turquoise and white sand beaches of Varadero which until recently received a significant number of Russian tourists now look quite empty. On a recent morning, while the sun was rising, a small group of tourists could be seen sunbathing. But the marina that generally attracts tourists was absent from large crowds. Yirianny Lara, who runs a souvenir store, lamented the decline of tourists. "Everything is very nice as you can see, but the little Russian tourism that we had when we were recovering is gone, because the war in Ukraine came and we are back in decline." Just as Cuba tries to recover its vital tourism industry after two years of drastic falls, product of an absence of United States visitors as a result of the tightening of sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump and the restrictions on coronavirus, the island's tourism now suffers a new blow: the absence of Russian visitors that gave oxygen to touristic activity in the last two years. Thousands of Russian travelers had to cut their holidays in Varadero and other areas and return on special flights days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European Union, Canada and the United States closed the airspace to Russian commercial flights, among other financial sanctions, as punishment for the attack.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#Music Industry#Electronic Music#Non English#Zzk#Brazilian
UPI News

TikToker helping followers find free public bathrooms in New York

April 5 (UPI) -- A New York-based TikToker is aiming to help residents and visitors with of the city's most infamous problems: finding a public restroom. Teddy Siegel, 22, who runs the @Got2GoNYC account on TikTok, has dedicated her channel to finding the locations where New Yorkers and tourists can find facilities to relieve themselves without making a purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

The Grammys Snubbed Jamaican Artists, But Reggae Doesn’t Need Awards To Validate The Genre

Dancehall and reggae deserve so much more. Leading up to the 2022 Grammy award ceremony, dancehall artist Spice made her red carpet debut where she spoke to the Associated Press about the appropriation of reggae and dancehall music and the history of Jamaican artists not receiving credit. “I feel like reggae and dancehall could have been more recognized because oftentimes other genres take from our culture and we do not get that rating that we deserve. But I feel absolutely great that we’re still in the nomination for the Grammy so it’s still a big thing for dancehall and Jamaica,” she shared. She made history being the first hardcore dancehall artist to be nominated for the category with her debut 10 alongside other Jamaican artists like Jesse Royal, Sean Paul, Gramps Morgan and Etana. However a non-Jamaican, Arlington, Virginia-based, white reggae band SOJA, an acronym for Soldiers of Jah’s Army, was nominated with their Beauty in the Silence album and consequently ended up taking home the win.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy