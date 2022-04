The Richmond Education Foundation is off to the races in April, with the debut of a new fundraiser designed to capture the excitement of horse racing. Richmond Education Foundation’s A Night at the Races event will be held on April 30 at Maniaci’s Banquet Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dining will be available at 6:30 p.m. The banquet center is located at 69227 North Main Street in Richmond.

RICHMOND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO