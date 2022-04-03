ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia hospitalizations drop 14% from prior week

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bfth6_0ey4R82a00

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped 14% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 242 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 282 (-39) last Sunday , according to the VHHA. Officials said 190 (-61 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 52 (+21) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 273 as of Sunday. That is down 77 from 350 last Sunday and down 161 from 434 the prior Sunday.

Additionally, more than 800 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 107,234 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 106,431 (+803) patients from last Sunday's update. More than 19,700 deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

RELATED: New COVID cases dropped 29% last week; 72.7% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉 WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 Omicron Surge in Virginia

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6

35K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

8M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTOP

Man rushed to Virginia hospital after being bitten by deadly pet snake

Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten Saturday by his pet African Pit Viper, one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Virginia State Police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
City
Colonial Heights, VA
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Commonwealth#Vhha#Covid#Virginians
natureworldnews.com

Hunters Dump Companion Hounds Along Hampton Roads, Virginia After Hunting Season

Hounds are being left in woods and roads, including along Hampton Roads in Virginia as part of an influx of post-hunting season dog abandonment cases over recent days. An animal rescue group has suspected hunters to have dumped their companion hounds perceived to be unreliable or incompetent. Dozens of the...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

North Carolina Man Survives Bite From One of the World’s Deadliest Snakes

An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Virginia

As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy