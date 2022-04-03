Roy Williams was so fired up after North Carolina beat Duke and hoops fans loved it

North Carolina put an end to Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career last night with a thrilling 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils at the Final Four in New Orleans.

While a lot of the focus after the game was rightfully on Coach K (including a weird tweet by Nike), the Tar Heels deserve a ton of respect for beating Duke and advancing to the national championship game for the first time since 2017.

One fan who was really fired up about the win was former North Carolina coach Roy Williams, who led the program from 2003-2021. He was seen going nuts in the crowd. Look at how happy he was:

Fans loved it.