After four months of steady increase, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage peaked at 4.91% on March 28, 2022 - the highest figure in over two years. The increase comes as the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates, for the first time in three years, and scaling back its holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

While mortgage rates have risen over the past several months, they remain at historic lows. Data from housing finance agency Freddie Mac beginning in 1971 shows that average annual 30-year fixed mortgage rate peaked at 16.63% in 1981, after the Fed raised short-term interest rates to counteract hyperinflation brought on by the oil embargo on Iran and a recession. Mortgage rates continued to decline into the 21st century, reaching their lowest point in 2021, as the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to near zero amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

To determine mortgage rates for the last 50 years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical mortgage data from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac. We listed the annual average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for each year.

The recent increase in mortgage rates compounds several other pressures currently facing potential homebuyers. Home prices are skyrocketing, and rising inflation is making it harder for potential buyers to save money for a downpayment. Inflation and higher interest rates are also making it more difficult for current homeowners to pay their mortgages, putting many borrowers at risk of foreclosure. Click here to see the most at-risk housing markets .

A tight housing market and the after-effects of the COVID-19 recession have also put renters in a precarious position, with many facing possible eviction. Click here to see the states with the most renters at risk of eviction .

Click here to see the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972

Click here to see our detailed methodology

1972

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.38%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,127

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $207,018

> Homeownership rate: 64.38%

1973

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.04%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,346

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $226,845

> Homeownership rate: 64.53%

ALSO READ: The Most At-Risk Housing Markets

1974

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 9.19%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,520

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $223,865

> Homeownership rate: 64.65%

1975

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 9.05%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,502

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $224,652

> Homeownership rate: 64.60%

1976

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.87%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,568

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $239,339

> Homeownership rate: 64.73%

1977

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.85%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,659

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $253,753

> Homeownership rate: 64.80%

1978

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 9.64%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,938

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $271,967

> Homeownership rate: 64.95%

ALSO READ: States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

1979

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 11.20%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,326

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $280,590

> Homeownership rate: 65.55%

1980

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 13.74%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,681

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $263,057

> Homeownership rate: 65.58%

1981

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 16.63%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $3,203

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $259,059

> Homeownership rate: 65.43%

1982

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 16.04%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,940

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $246,671

> Homeownership rate: 64.78%

1983

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 13.24%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,511

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $255,800

> Homeownership rate: 64.65%

ALSO READ: This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

1984

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 13.88%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,744

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $266,513

> Homeownership rate: 64.48%

1985

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 12.43%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,448

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $265,786

> Homeownership rate: 63.90%

1986

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.19%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,183

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $289,670

> Homeownership rate: 63.78%

1987

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.21%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,399

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $317,682

> Homeownership rate: 63.98%

1988

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.34%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,537

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $331,682

> Homeownership rate: 63.80%

ALSO READ: States Where Most Adults Live With Their Parents

1989

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.32%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,600

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $340,459

> Homeownership rate: 63.90%

1990

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.13%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,436

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $325,177

> Homeownership rate: 63.95%

1991

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 9.25%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,096

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $306,630

> Homeownership rate: 64.05%

1992

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.39%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,805

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $291,400

> Homeownership rate: 64.15%

1993

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.31%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,564

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $289,999

> Homeownership rate: 64.48%

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

1994

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.38%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,830

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $295,777

> Homeownership rate: 63.98%

1995

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.93%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,729

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $295,444

> Homeownership rate: 64.75%

1996

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.81%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,735

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $300,894

> Homeownership rate: 65.38%

1997

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.60%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,747

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $311,469

> Homeownership rate: 65.70%

1998

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.94%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,621

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $316,613

> Homeownership rate: 66.28%

ALSO READ: The Most At-Risk Housing Markets

1999

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.44%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,829

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $333,102

> Homeownership rate: 66.80%

2000

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.05%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,027

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $341,052

> Homeownership rate: 67.38%

2001

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.97%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,756

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $341,549

> Homeownership rate: 67.83%

2002

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.54%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,739

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $360,677

> Homeownership rate: 67.93%

2003

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 5.83%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,632

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $379,779

> Homeownership rate: 68.25%

ALSO READ: States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

2004

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 5.84%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,774

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $412,282

> Homeownership rate: 69.00%

2005

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 5.87%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,865

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $431,458

> Homeownership rate: 68.88%

2006

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.41%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,034

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $430,500

> Homeownership rate: 68.78%

2007

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.34%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,006

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $429,114

> Homeownership rate: 68.15%

2008

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.03%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,714

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $385,574

> Homeownership rate: 67.83%

ALSO READ: This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

2009

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 5.04%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,330

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $358,254

> Homeownership rate: 67.38%

2010

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 4.69%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,226

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $355,074

> Homeownership rate: 66.85%

2011

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 4.45%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,107

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $337,903

> Homeownership rate: 66.15%

2012

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.66%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $972

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $361,080

> Homeownership rate: 65.45%

2013

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.98%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,157

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $395,205

> Homeownership rate: 65.13%

ALSO READ: States Where Most Adults Live With Their Parents

2014

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 4.17%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,279

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $416,701

> Homeownership rate: 64.48%

2015

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.85%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,196

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $422,192

> Homeownership rate: 63.65%

2016

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.65%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,145

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $426,625

> Homeownership rate: 63.40%

2017

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.99%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,308

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $445,505

> Homeownership rate: 63.85%

2018

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 4.54%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,454

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $434,996

> Homeownership rate: 64.43%

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

2019

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.94%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,233

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $426,034

> Homeownership rate: 64.55%

2020

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.11%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $984

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $429,612

> Homeownership rate: 66.60%

2021

> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 2.96%

> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,032

> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $475,041

> Homeownership rate: 65.48%

Methodology

To determine mortgage rates for the last 50 years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical mortgage data from Freddie Mac. We listed the annual average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for each year. Data on average annual monthly mortgage payment each year was calculated using average annual sale prices of new, single-family homes that year from the U.S. Census Bureau - assuming an average down payment of 12%, per the National Association of Realtors - adjusted for inflation using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index for all urban consumers. Data on homeownership rates came from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey and Housing Vacancy Survey.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .