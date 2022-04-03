ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Mortgage Rate in America Every Year Since 1972

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViSgb_0ey4R4Vg00 After four months of steady increase, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage peaked at 4.91% on March 28, 2022 - the highest figure in over two years. The increase comes as the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates, for the first time in three years, and scaling back its holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

While mortgage rates have risen over the past several months, they remain at historic lows. Data from housing finance agency Freddie Mac beginning in 1971 shows that average annual 30-year fixed mortgage rate peaked at 16.63% in 1981, after the Fed raised short-term interest rates to counteract hyperinflation brought on by the oil embargo on Iran and a recession. Mortgage rates continued to decline into the 21st century, reaching their lowest point in 2021, as the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to near zero amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

To determine mortgage rates for the last 50 years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical mortgage data from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac. We listed the annual average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for each year.

The recent increase in mortgage rates compounds several other pressures currently facing potential homebuyers. Home prices are skyrocketing, and rising inflation is making it harder for potential buyers to save money for a downpayment. Inflation and higher interest rates are also making it more difficult for current homeowners to pay their mortgages, putting many borrowers at risk of foreclosure. Click here to see the most at-risk housing markets .

A tight housing market and the after-effects of the COVID-19 recession have also put renters in a precarious position, with many facing possible eviction. Click here to see the states with the most renters at risk of eviction .

Click here to see the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972
Click here to see our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WO7v1_0ey4R4Vg00

1972
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.38%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,127
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $207,018
> Homeownership rate: 64.38%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmHar_0ey4R4Vg00

1973
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.04%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,346
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $226,845
> Homeownership rate: 64.53%

ALSO READ: The Most At-Risk Housing Markets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Zb93_0ey4R4Vg00

1974
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 9.19%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,520
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $223,865
> Homeownership rate: 64.65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGDJG_0ey4R4Vg00

1975
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 9.05%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,502
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $224,652
> Homeownership rate: 64.60%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOEZm_0ey4R4Vg00

1976
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.87%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,568
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $239,339
> Homeownership rate: 64.73%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQs5m_0ey4R4Vg00

1977
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.85%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,659
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $253,753
> Homeownership rate: 64.80%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1As7_0ey4R4Vg00

1978
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 9.64%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,938
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $271,967
> Homeownership rate: 64.95%

ALSO READ: States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeC6b_0ey4R4Vg00

1979
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 11.20%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,326
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $280,590
> Homeownership rate: 65.55%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kLpB_0ey4R4Vg00

1980
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 13.74%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,681
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $263,057
> Homeownership rate: 65.58%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAqKn_0ey4R4Vg00

1981
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 16.63%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $3,203
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $259,059
> Homeownership rate: 65.43%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ub3Tq_0ey4R4Vg00

1982
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 16.04%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,940
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $246,671
> Homeownership rate: 64.78%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlCV5_0ey4R4Vg00

1983
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 13.24%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,511
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $255,800
> Homeownership rate: 64.65%

ALSO READ: This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmOZG_0ey4R4Vg00

1984
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 13.88%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,744
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $266,513
> Homeownership rate: 64.48%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgRx2_0ey4R4Vg00

1985
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 12.43%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,448
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $265,786
> Homeownership rate: 63.90%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPgXy_0ey4R4Vg00

1986
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.19%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,183
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $289,670
> Homeownership rate: 63.78%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Im436_0ey4R4Vg00

1987
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.21%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,399
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $317,682
> Homeownership rate: 63.98%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199tif_0ey4R4Vg00

1988
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.34%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,537
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $331,682
> Homeownership rate: 63.80%

ALSO READ: States Where Most Adults Live With Their Parents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgiAY_0ey4R4Vg00

1989
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.32%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,600
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $340,459
> Homeownership rate: 63.90%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWTlR_0ey4R4Vg00

1990
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 10.13%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,436
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $325,177
> Homeownership rate: 63.95%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4kbs_0ey4R4Vg00

1991
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 9.25%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,096
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $306,630
> Homeownership rate: 64.05%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5Hhf_0ey4R4Vg00

1992
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.39%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,805
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $291,400
> Homeownership rate: 64.15%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ToYT_0ey4R4Vg00

1993
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.31%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,564
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $289,999
> Homeownership rate: 64.48%

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhKYd_0ey4R4Vg00

1994
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.38%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,830
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $295,777
> Homeownership rate: 63.98%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCt4r_0ey4R4Vg00

1995
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.93%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,729
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $295,444
> Homeownership rate: 64.75%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSGhz_0ey4R4Vg00

1996
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.81%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,735
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $300,894
> Homeownership rate: 65.38%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUexd_0ey4R4Vg00

1997
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.60%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,747
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $311,469
> Homeownership rate: 65.70%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZSt6_0ey4R4Vg00

1998
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.94%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,621
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $316,613
> Homeownership rate: 66.28%

ALSO READ: The Most At-Risk Housing Markets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXQq5_0ey4R4Vg00

1999
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 7.44%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,829
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $333,102
> Homeownership rate: 66.80%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmPJg_0ey4R4Vg00

2000
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 8.05%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,027
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $341,052
> Homeownership rate: 67.38%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2JWX_0ey4R4Vg00

2001
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.97%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,756
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $341,549
> Homeownership rate: 67.83%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laJPj_0ey4R4Vg00

2002
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.54%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,739
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $360,677
> Homeownership rate: 67.93%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpKLI_0ey4R4Vg00

2003
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 5.83%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,632
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $379,779
> Homeownership rate: 68.25%

ALSO READ: States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9rQN_0ey4R4Vg00

2004
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 5.84%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,774
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $412,282
> Homeownership rate: 69.00%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McHCh_0ey4R4Vg00

2005
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 5.87%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,865
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $431,458
> Homeownership rate: 68.88%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5RiC_0ey4R4Vg00

2006
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.41%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,034
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $430,500
> Homeownership rate: 68.78%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvRHw_0ey4R4Vg00

2007
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.34%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $2,006
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $429,114
> Homeownership rate: 68.15%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3fO3_0ey4R4Vg00

2008
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 6.03%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,714
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $385,574
> Homeownership rate: 67.83%

ALSO READ: This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbFge_0ey4R4Vg00

2009
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 5.04%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,330
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $358,254
> Homeownership rate: 67.38%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNyKo_0ey4R4Vg00

2010
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 4.69%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,226
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $355,074
> Homeownership rate: 66.85%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKefI_0ey4R4Vg00

2011
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 4.45%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,107
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $337,903
> Homeownership rate: 66.15%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skQbC_0ey4R4Vg00

2012
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.66%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $972
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $361,080
> Homeownership rate: 65.45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5HCi_0ey4R4Vg00

2013
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.98%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,157
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $395,205
> Homeownership rate: 65.13%

ALSO READ: States Where Most Adults Live With Their Parents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wgiq9_0ey4R4Vg00

2014
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 4.17%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,279
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $416,701
> Homeownership rate: 64.48%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0Uhv_0ey4R4Vg00

2015
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.85%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,196
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $422,192
> Homeownership rate: 63.65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8KFw_0ey4R4Vg00

2016
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.65%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,145
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $426,625
> Homeownership rate: 63.40%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlx17_0ey4R4Vg00

2017
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.99%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,308
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $445,505
> Homeownership rate: 63.85%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44agjH_0ey4R4Vg00

2018
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 4.54%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,454
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $434,996
> Homeownership rate: 64.43%

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jz6ul_0ey4R4Vg00

2019
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.94%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,233
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $426,034
> Homeownership rate: 64.55%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0RHP_0ey4R4Vg00

2020
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.11%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $984
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $429,612
> Homeownership rate: 66.60%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alz4N_0ey4R4Vg00

2021
> Avg. 30-year fixed mortgage rate: 2.96%
> Avg. inflation-adjusted monthly mortgage payment: $1,032
> Avg. inflation-adjusted home sale price: $475,041
> Homeownership rate: 65.48%

Methodology

To determine mortgage rates for the last 50 years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical mortgage data from Freddie Mac. We listed the annual average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for each year. Data on average annual monthly mortgage payment each year was calculated using average annual sale prices of new, single-family homes that year from the U.S. Census Bureau - assuming an average down payment of 12%, per the National Association of Realtors - adjusted for inflation using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index for all urban consumers. Data on homeownership rates came from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey and Housing Vacancy Survey.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.

108K+

Followers

66K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Housing Prices#United States#The Federal Reserve#Freddie Mac
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

4 Reasons a Home Isn't Selling in a Seller's Market

Even in a hot seller’s market, properties can go for months without offers. If your home’s features stand out in a bad way, it could be a turnoff for buyers. Move-in ready homes are always a plus, unless buyers have the cash and energy for renovating. You’re reading...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
66K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy