What stores are open and closed on Easter?

A standard Easter dinner might consist of deviled eggs, a baked ham, roasted carrots, and mashed potatoes, but even the holiday that marks the alleged resurrection of Christ can't stop a craving for an Impossible Whopper and a bag of salty French fries from Burger King. Fun fact: Did you know that in 2018, the fast food chain promoted a limited-edition Whopper Páscoa (a chocolate "Easter Whopper") in Brazil? According to Lexology, the promotion was an April Fool's prank, which meant Brazilian Whopper enthusiasts with a sweet tooth never got to have their chocolate Easter bunny in burger form.
