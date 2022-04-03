Apple Spiced Vegan Blondies [Vegan]

Tuna salad has been around for a while, so it makes sense that it has countless variations. Fresh tuna. Canned tuna. Celery or pickles. Carrots. Jalapenos. Hard-boiled eggs. Mayo or yogurt. Some people even swear by adding sugar to their tuna!. Beyond just individual recipes, tuna salad also has regional...
These muffins hit all the delicious notes of carrot cake and its warming spices without falling into cupcake territory. A drizzle of cream cheese glaze adds just a touch of sweet tang while still ensuring this is a muffin you can enjoy for breakfast or a snack. Oil, carrots, and...
2.5 cups (600g) Pre-cooked Wheat Noodles (Note 1) 2/3 cup (75g) Green Bell Pepper Cut into thin strips. 2/3 cup (75g) Red Bell Peppe Cut into thin strips. ~ 3/4 cups (200g) Seitan( Wheat Gluten)
1 pack vegan chicken strips or use tofu, tempeh, mock meats. 170 ml coconut milk (or use your preference) Soak the kebab sticks (if wooden) in water for an hour to stop them burning. Oil a baking tray and thread the veg and 'chicken' onto the skewers. Drizzle/spray with a...
In a bowl, mix the flour with the baking powder. In a separate bowl, combine the oil, agave syrup, the apple puree, and the lemon juice and zest. Then, add the dry ingredients into the wet and stir with a whisk to combine. Lightly flour the blueberries and add them...
Who says you have to work all day in the kitchen to make an amazing dessert? Not us! This easy cinnamon roll apple cobbler recipe has two (yes, two!) ingredients and is ready for the oven in minutes. The tender apples, pieces of cinnamon roll laced with the sweet glaze is irresistible.
I’ve seen lots of broccoli cheese casserole recipes topped with crackers, breadcrumbs and stuffing (how I make it). But my friend Sherry’s broccoli casserole recipe has a special ingredient that I’d never heard of before she shared it with me – she uses crushed cornflakes!. If...
Banana bread can invite so many different players to the party. This easy banana bread recipe invited plump blueberries, which add even more flavor and texture to the moist bread. Serve this easy banana blueberry bread for breakfast, brunch or dessert. You could add a sprinkle of cinnamon into the...
If you dream of making lofty, creamy and fluffy cheesecakes, but have been too intimidated to try, you’re going to love this stress-free recipe. A low-and-slow bake at 200 degrees, inspired by an old Post recipe from cookbook author and food writer Andrew Schloss, eliminates the threat of cracks — and the need for a water bath.
1 can tomato pieces (or 3-4 fresh tomatoes) Rinse the beans, put them in a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat for about 45 minutes until tender. Strain. In the meantime, heat some oil in a pan, fry the cumin seeds for a...
Rinse the spinach and arugula thoroughly and pat dry with a clean kitchen towel or dry with a salad spinner. Chop or tear the greens into bite-size pieces. Place in a large salad bowl. Add sliced radishes and cubbed mango to the bowl with greens and set aside. Now prepare...
On heated oil, sauté onion until translucent. Add garlic with ginger and mix well. Add all the spices and sauté about 30sec. while storing. Add tomatoes and mix well again. Add salt with 1/4 cup of water, mix well and reduce the heat. Cover with lid and let...
1.5 lbs (680g) baby potatoes, halved (about 4-5 cups) 1/2 cup baby spinach, packed (or more basil) Preheat the oven to 325°F. Spread the sunflower seeds or pepitas on a baking sheet. Toast for 8-10 minutes or until lightly toasted. Keep an eye on them to prevent burning. Remove...
1 cup butternut squash (pureed) 2-3 teaspoon avocado oil (divided) 15 oz can of coconut milk (full fat) 398 mL can of chickpeas (rinsed and liquid drained) handful of spinach (optional) Preparation. Start by roasting the butternut squash. Preheat the oven to 400ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment...
I love anything that has the words “one-bowl” or “easy” in the title, so I knew this recipe would be right up my alley. With maximum flavor and minimal cleanup, these flourless brownies are sure to wow any of your guests, gluten-free or not. How to...
1/3 cup smooth peanut butter (unsweetened, natural) 1/2 cup chickpea brine (aquafaba) 1/2 cup powdered sugar (sifted) For the Chocolate Drizzle (optional) store bought coconut whipped cream (optional) Preparation. Place a can of coconut milk in the fridge 2 days before making the recipe so that the cream of the...
2 tablespoons coconut oil (or another neutral oil like rapeseed oil) optional: 1 chili cut into fine rings or some chili powder (amount depending on the desired spiciness) 1 cup of yellow lentils (moong dal) ½ cup (basmati) rice. 1-2 cups of chopped vegetables that you have at home....
Preheat the oven to 450°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Chop the head of cabbage in quarters, leaving the core intact as that's what will hold it all together. If you can get more slices out of it while still keeping the core, go for it.
2 flax eggs (2 tbsp ground flaxseed + 5 tbsp water) Pre-heat your oven to 350° F. Prep your baking sheet by lightly greasing it or using parchment paper. Make your flax egg by combining the flaxseed and water in a small bowl. Mix it thoroughly, then let it sit for 5 minutes to thicken.
