Today in History - April 3

 2 days ago
Today is Sunday, April 3, the 93rd day of 2022. There are 272 days left in the year. On April 3, 1973, the first handheld portable telephone was demonstrated for reporters on a New York City street corner as Motorola executive Martin Cooper called Joel S. Engel of Bell...

UPI News

UPI Almanac for Sunday, April 3, 2022

Today is Sunday, April 3, the 93rd day of 2022 with 272 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus. Evening star is Uranus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include historian/story writer Washington Irving in 1783; author/naturalist John Burroughs in 1837; actor Leslie Howard in 1893; dancer Sally Rand in 1904; actor Iron Eyes Cody, born Espera Oscar de Corti, in 1904; newspaper columnist Herb Caen in 1916; actor Doris Day in 1922; actor Marlon Brando in 1924; astronaut Virgil "Gus" Grissom in 1926; former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 1930; anthropologist Jane Goodall in 1934 (age 88); actor Marsha Mason in 1942 (age 80); entertainer Wayne Newton in 1942 (age 80); singer Tony Orlando in 1944 (age 78); musician Richard Thompson in 1949 (age 73); actor Alec Baldwin in 1958 (age 64); actor David Hyde Pierce in 1959 (age 63); actor/comedian Eddie Murphy in 1961 (age 61); singer Sebastian Bach in 1968 (age 54); Olympic skier Picabo Street in 1971 (age 51); actor Jennie Garth in 1972 (age 50); actor Adam Scott in 1973 (age 49); actor Cobie Smulders in 1982 (age 40); dancer/actor Sofia Boutella in 1982 (age 40); actor/singer Chrissie Fit in 1984 (age 38); singer Leona Lewis in 1985 (age 37); actor Amanda Bynes in 1986 (age 36); actor Rachel Bloom in 1987 (age 35); rapper Young M.A, born Katorah Marrero, in 1992 (age 30); actor/model Paris Jackson in 1998 (age 24); actor Elsie Fisher in 2003 (age 19).
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Was Abraham Lincoln Black? Inside The Curious Question Of The Great Emancipator’s Race

Rumors spread that Abraham Lincoln was Black even before he was elected president and have persisted for over 150 years — but is there any truth to them?. Abraham Lincoln was many things. He was the president, the “Great Emancipator,” and the man who steered the United States through the Civil War. But was Abraham Lincoln Black?
POLITICS
GQMagazine

Tim O’Brien's First Novel in Twenty Years is a “Savage” Take on America

Reached by Zoom one recent afternoon from his home in Austin, Tim O'Brien says he's just taken another pass through the manuscript of his new novel, deleting all the fucks—maybe 80 of them—for fear of overuse. “And then I thought, fuck getting rid of fucks!” he laughs. “If that word disturbs people, go read another book! You get one chance to let it rip, and I decided in this one, it’s gonna rip.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation U.S.

Ketanji Brown Jackson and the color blind society of Martin Luther King Jr.

U.S. Sen. Chuck E. Grassley had a question for Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings to be the first African American woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wanted to know if she agreed with Martin Luther King Jr.‘s vision that one day America would become a nation in which people are judged “not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” What listeners might not have known about Grassley is that, while it appeared that he was holding up King as an example, he has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
