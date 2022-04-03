ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

H-F board agrees to acoustics improvements in Performing Arts Center

 2 days ago

The District 233 school board, in a cost-cutting move, approved changes to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in May 2019. Now one of those changes need to be corrected. The board unanimously agreed March 15 to spend $204,137 to help reduce outside noise in the newly constructed choral and orchestra rooms,...

