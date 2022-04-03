Garmin Epix (Gen 2) vs Garmin Venu 2: two of Garmin's best-looking watches compared

Last month, Samsung released the newest model in its line of Galaxy phones, the S22. Even if you're not looking to spend serious cash on upgrading to the latest and greatest, this new release brings plenty of benefits you can take advantage of. A new phone means a serious dip in the price of older models, and Woot is wasting no time rolling out the deals on previous-generation Samsungs. Today only, while supplies last, you can shop from a huge selection of refurbished Samsung smartphones, including powerful models like the S21 Ultra, for hundreds less than they cost to shop new.

