Garmin Epix (Gen 2) vs Garmin Venu 2: two of Garmin's best-looking watches compared

By Cat Ellis
TechRadar
 2 days ago
If you're in the market for a new sports watch, the Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Epix (Gen 2) are two that are likely to be on your shortlist. They're certainly two of the most exciting Garmin watches around today thanks to their bright OLED screens, which are much easier to...

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

