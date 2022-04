LULING, La. — The concrete deck patch work is nearly complete on the southbound span of the Hale Boggs Bridge on I-310 between LA 48 in Destrehan and LA 18 in Luling. The concrete work in the left lane is curing. However, due to the weather forecast and the need for a dry surface for restriping, DOTD now expects that the southbound left lane will reopen no later than Saturday, April 9, 2022. Should the work be able to be completed earlier, we will provide an update.

LULING, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO