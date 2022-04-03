Off the page: ‘At First Light’

Now is the time to give back to the planet. If you live in Charlotte we encourage you to share your support. There is something called Earth Hour, and if you don’t know about it, I’m about to reveal it to you. On Saturday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. residents of the world are encouraged to turn off their lights for one hour. Earth Hour is one of the largest global grassroots movements for the environment. As a result of the event, millions around the world will be able to demonstrate their commitment to action on biodiversity loss and climate change.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO