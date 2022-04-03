ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Off the page: ‘At First Light’

By CHRISTINA LEO
inregister.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis-born Philip Larimore had hardly mentioned the Lippizaners. He hardly mentioned No Man’s Land on the Anzio beachhead. He hardly mentioned the 10th Field Hospital in Alsbach-Hähnlein where he awoke—fresh off the memory of sniper fire, and at only 20 years old—to the promotion of captain and the loss of his...

www.inregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: 110 Years of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”

Written by Chauncey Olcott and George Graff, Jr., with music composed by Ernest Ball, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” is a love letter to Ireland and its people. The song came out in a time when Irish immigrants already had a generation’s worth of settlement in the U.S., spiked by the Great Famine. Between 1820 and 1830, approximately 4.5 million Irish immigrated to America, and by 1860, the Irish accounted for nearly one third of the immigrants in America.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Springfield News Sun

Census release in April an exciting time for genealogists

Genealogists and family history lovers are looking forward to a big event at the beginning of April. Every 10 years the US Census releases the census rolls that were recorded 72 years before. In April, the 1950 census will be released for public viewing. This is a big deal in the family history world.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#First Light#Field Hospital#Lsu#National Archives#European
WKRC

Global landmarks turn off lights for Earth Hour

UNDATED (CBS Newspath/APTN/WKRC) - Landmarks around the world went dark as the lights were switched off on Saturday night for Earth Hour. The hour-long World Wildlife Fund-organized event, held annually on the last Saturday of March, aims to raise awareness of the perils of climate change. Rome's Colosseum plunged into...
WORLD
TIME

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in April

April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Today is Tuesday, April 5, the 95th day of 2022 with 270 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus. Evening star is Uranus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588; Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649; English physician Joseph Lister, who introduced antiseptic surgery, in 1827; educator Booker T. Washington in 1856; physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887; actor Spencer Tracy in 1900; actor Bette Davis in 1908; actor Gregory Peck in 1916; singer/actor Gale Storm in 1922; filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926 (age 96); impressionist Frank Gorshin in 1933; former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in 1937; actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 81); actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 79); actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 76); astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949; actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 70); rapper Christopher Reid in 1964 (age 58); singer Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 49); actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 46); actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 40); actor Lily James in 1989 (age 33).
ASTRONOMY
country1037fm.com

Turn Off Your Lights in Charlotte for Earth Hour This Weekend

Now is the time to give back to the planet. If you live in Charlotte we encourage you to share your support. There is something called Earth Hour, and if you don’t know about it, I’m about to reveal it to you. On Saturday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. residents of the world are encouraged to turn off their lights for one hour. Earth Hour is one of the largest global grassroots movements for the environment. As a result of the event, millions around the world will be able to demonstrate their commitment to action on biodiversity loss and climate change.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
BBC

'Stolen' Charles Darwin notebooks left on library floor in pink gift bag

Two "stolen" notebooks written by Charles Darwin have been mysteriously returned to Cambridge University, 22 years after they were last seen. The small leather-bound books are worth many millions of pounds and include the scientist's "tree of life" sketch. Their return comes 15 months after the BBC first highlighted they...
U.K.
Fstoppers

100 Years of Men in Love: An Accidental Collection

Photos are, at their essence, about acting as a witness to a feeling or emotion. Neal Treadwell and Hugh Nini's accidental collection, 100 Years of Men in Love, is a witness to love and hope. Showing on HereTV, David Millbern's documentary about Nini and Treadwell's collection is well worth the 60 minute investment.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy