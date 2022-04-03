ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

First of two cold fronts Sunday

By Carly Cassady
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm start to the weekend, a cold front has crossed through early Sunday morning giving us a cooler and more cloudy day ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrIWn_0ey4O9Sa00

There is a 10% shower chance for the metro, while snow will stay out south and west.

Some of the higher ridges and ski areas, especially along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, could see 2 to 3 inches of snow, while lower elevations in the mountains will be closer to an inch.

The Palmer Divide could also get a quick snow shower, but not much to any accumulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyplI_0ey4O9Sa00

Another cold front is on the way Tuesday, so by Monday night you will notice the winds picking up.

The main thing with this system will be the strong winds, gusts to 50 mph through Wednesday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMcXX_0ey4O9Sa00

Denver has a 30% chance for an afternoon to evening shower, while snow will stay south and west once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUaoT_0ey4O9Sa00

After that, we are back on the warming trend and looking great for Rockies opening weekend!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

