ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild’s dynamic duo set for Capitals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJoLH_0ey4Np2i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1zsH_0ey4Np2i00

The Minnesota Wild will aim to extend the NHL’s longest active point streak to 10 games on Sunday night when they visit the Washington Capitals.

The Wild (42-20-5, 89 points), however, will have little time to savor their 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Conversely, the Capitals (37-21-10, 84 points) have had nothing but time on their hands since losing 6-1 to the Hurricanes on Monday.

Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each collected a goal and an assist Saturday as Minnesota improved to 8-0-1 in its past nine games.

Kaprizov, the reigning Calder Memorial Trophy recipient, extend his goal-scoring streak to six games en route to capturing the Wild’s franchise single-season points record with 85. The 24-year-old Russian set up Zuccarello with the man advantage in the first period before scoring his team-leading 39th goal in the third.

“They obviously have more than just chemistry on the ice,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said of Kaprizov and Zuccarello. “… Zuccy is a big part of our veteran core, and obviously Kirill is a great teammate. I think it goes a long way when you have your higher-end offensive guys buying in and being good teammates. It goes a long way for your team.”

Zuccarello, who has a club-best 49 assists, scored the tying goal with 34.7 seconds remaining in regulation of Minnesota’s 3-2 shootout win over Washington on Jan. 8.

The Wild have had their way with Eastern Conference representatives this season. Their 21-5-4 record vs. Eastern foes serves as a franchise best in both wins and points.

As for the Capitals, Tom Wilson scored his team’s lone goal Monday to extend his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov saw his 12-game point streak end against Carolina. The 29-year-old Russian scored a goal in the previous meeting with the Wild.

Washington has dropped three of its past four games at home at Capital One Arena.

“We’ve talked about it a lot. You want to be good at home. It’s important to be good at home; it’s why guys play for home-ice advantage,” Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway said. “It’s one of those (things) that I can’t put my finger on it. But I know how hard we go into games on the road. I know the mentality we have; we play faster. So it’s (about) getting that mindset of being able to do it in Cap One in front of our fans, because it’s not acceptable, not doing it.”

Lars Eller hasn’t been thrilled with his play of late. He has been held off the scoresheet in all five games since his return to the lineup after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It comes down to what are you doing out there myself,” Eller said, per The Washington Post. “I always try to point the finger at myself, look at myself and see what I can do to make the people around me better.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Columbus Blue Jackets & Boston Bruins

No April fools here; we’re back to giving the east coast some love in this Weekly Lost & Found edition. We’ve hit the point in the season where teams are starting to become mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This week, we’ll be looking at a Metropolitan Division team and an Atlantic Division team.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Garnet Hathaway
Person
Lars Eller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The Minnesota Wild#Russian#Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
markerzone.com

HERE ARE 2022 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 5TH

A pair of spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are up for grabs on Tuesday night as the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche can join the Florida Panthers, who punched their ticket on Sunday afternoon. The Carolina Hurricanes can be the first team in the Metropolitan division to grab...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). Tuesday's game is the front end of a home-and-home set. The scene will shift to Nationwide Arena...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy