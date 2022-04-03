Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy
Ukraine has pushed Russian troops away from the capital city and other...www.nbcnews.com
Ukraine has pushed Russian troops away from the capital city and other...www.nbcnews.com
Russia intention was to take all country and government, didn’t work, now only east. Keep fighting Ukraine, we are behind your good people.
Now it is the Ukraine's turn, and Russia will regret the standards they set in the war with their illegal invasion. Illegal weapons, targeting and kidnapping civilians, looting, and intentional destruction of monuments and culture are all justified by Russia's behavior. The Ukraine now has ag drones and can bathe Russia in Chernobyl dust. ....Russians now get to live in fear . The Ukrainians will be better at creating fear.
Comments / 12