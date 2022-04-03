ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kim Jong Un’s sister enraged by Seoul’s preemptive strike comments

By Associated Press
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZLXB_0ey4NVaI00
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2019. | Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File

SEOUL, South Korea — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean defense minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face “a serious threat.”

Kim Yo Jong’s statement came amid heightened tensions between the rival Koreas over the North’s spate of weapons tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years. Some experts say her statement could signal that North Korea will conduct more significant weapons tests soon and take a hardline stance on South Korea.

The ICBM test on March 24 that broke North Korea’s four-year moratorium on big weapons tests was an embarrassment to South Korea’s liberal President Moon Jae-in, who has pushed hard to achieve greater reconciliation between the countries and find a peaceful resolution to the North Korean nuclear crisis.

During a visit to the country’s strategic missile command on Friday, South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said that South Korea has the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on North Korea if it detects the North intends to fire missiles at South Korea. Seoul has long maintained such a preemptive attack strategy to cope with North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear threats, but it was highly unusual for a senior Seoul official under the Moon administration to publicly discuss it.

On Sunday, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued blistering rhetoric directed at Suh and threats toward Seoul.

“The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a ‘preemptive strike’ at a nuclear weapons state,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media. “South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defense minister.”

“South Korea should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster,” she said.

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, is in charge of relations with Seoul and Washington. South Korea’s spy service says she is the North’s No. 2 official behind her brother.

Pak Jong Chon, a secretary in the Workers’ Party’s central committee, separately warned that “any slight misjudgment and ill statement rattling the other party under the present situation” may trigger “a dangerous conflict and a full-blown war.”

Pak said North Korea will “mercilessly direct military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army” if South Korea preemptively attacks North Korea.

Relations between the Koreas briefly flourished in 2018 after North Korea abruptly reached out to South Korea and the United States and expressed its willingness to put its nuclear program on the bargaining table. At the time, Kim Yo Jong visited South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and conveyed her brother’s invitation for Moon to visit the North. Kim Jong Un and Moon eventually met three times in 2018.

But North Korea turned a colder shoulder on Moon and cut off ties with South Korea after its broader nuclear diplomacy with the United States collapsed in 2019 due to disputes over U.S.-led economic sanctions on the North.

“Kim Yo Jong’s remarks foreshadow another significant military test,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Similar to how Moscow and Beijing try to gaslight the world that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is somehow the fault of NATO, Pyongyang will blame its nuclear and missile advancements on the U.S.-South Korea alliance.”

Analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea said that the back-to-back North Korean statements indicate that it will take hardline steps toward South Korea. He said that Pyongyang is sensitive to Seoul’s preemptive attack capability because it lacks military assets and capability to detect South Korean strikes in advance.

But Cheong worried that Seoul’s public comments on preemptive strikes would result in strengthening the voices of hardline officials in Pyongyang and raising tensions between the Koreas.

Moon’s single five-year term ends in May, when he will be replaced by conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, who openly discussed the preemptive attack strategy on North Korea during his campaign. His liberal rivals criticized him for unnecessarily provoking North Korea, but Yoon said he would pursue a principled approach on Pyongyang.

The United States has urged North Korea to return to talks without preconditions, but the North has rejected such an overture saying the U.S. must first drop its hostility toward it. Kim Jong Un has repeatedly vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal as a diplomatic stalemate with Washington continues.

Some experts say the North’s recent missile tests were meant to perfect its weapons technology, boost its leverage in future negotiations with the U.S. and secure stronger internal loyalty. They say North Korea could soon conduct another ICBM launch, a launch of a satellite-carrying rocket or a test of a nuclear device in coming weeks.


Comments / 18

Rosie Thebulldog
2d ago

She’s a nut worse than her brother. She needs to get back to the massage parlor. Enough talk from that mouth

Reply(1)
24
Randy Best
2d ago

seems like they spend more time playing with their rockets and everything when they need to be more concentrated on about their people that they have there spend her money for Humanity instead of trying to destroy it this is the wrong way about going about having power

Reply
11
Related
WTRF- 7News

North Korea is ready for a long-standing confrontation with the U.S

North Korea said Friday it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the North’s “nuclear war deterrent” while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with the United States. The report by North Korean state media came a day after the militaries of South Korea and […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Largest Navy

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, satellite imagery has confirmed that Ukraine recently sunk a Russian Navy ship that was docked at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, 50 miles west of Mariupol. Two smaller Russian ships fled the scene of the attack – one of them on fire. Although it is unclear […]
MILITARY
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Nuclear Weapon#Ap#North Korean#South Korean#Icbm
The Independent

North Korea releases images of clapping and laughing Kim Jong-un as biggest ICBM is launched

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un laughed and clapped while overseeing the test launch of his country’s biggest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to a remarkable series of images published by his state-run media.The test followed through on Mr Kim’s earlier promises to break his self-imposed moratorium on ballistic missile and nuclear tests.Mr Kim said the Hwasong-17 test, carried out on Thursday, was to make the “whole world clearly aware” that the North had upgraded its nuclear arsenal and is ready for a “long-standing confrontation” with “the US imperialists”, North Korean state media said.The Hwasong-17, which was first unveiled at...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
197K+
Followers
11K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy