15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando

When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze to hit Netflix, but there are so many indoor things to do in Orlando, why let the day go to waste? Here are our favorite indoor date ideas for a rainy day.

Updated April 2022 by Dani Meyering

Do it all at Elev8 Sanford

Although it is a bit north of Orlando, Elev8 Sanford is worth a trip. We were invited out to check out all there is to do here, and it has quickly become one of our favorite indoor date ideas. With two floors packed with indoor fun, plus two bars, and a full restaurant, you could easily spend an entire afternoon at Elev8 Sanford.

I mportant note, we received three complimentary attractions, a complimentary arcade card, and one appetizer and two entrees, during our media experience.

Things to do / attractions at Elev8 Sanford:

Two arcades

Virtual reality arena

Bowling

Laser Tag

Go-Karts

Mini-golf

Ropes Course

The entrance is on the upper floor and you'll immediately notice the fun energy in every corner. The ropes course and bowling lanes will most likely capture your attention right away. A bar is near the entrance if you're ready to raise a glass to a fun indoor date.

The restaurant is very casual and certainly not for high-end dining, but don't skip out on an appetizer, flatbread, or burger to keep the fun going. The upstairs arcade is loud, colorful, and full of the latest exciting games, plus larger-than-life Connect Four, Pac-Man, and other classics. We didn't get a chance to try the virtual reality arena, but it looks cool enough for us to make a return trip and try it out.

Downstairs is a great vibe for date night. It is a little more adult-focused thanks to the Rewind Arcade full of retro games. There are also pool tables and a mini-golf course that feels more like an arcade-mini-golf mashup.

The main attraction is the go-karts at Elev8 Sanford. The go-karts are fast! And the track is full of twists, turns, and hills. They are electric so no loud motors or smelly fumes here. You'll need to reserve a time for your go-kart race when you arrive.

The downstairs bar overlooks the retro arcade and the go-karts making for a fun spot to hang out and enjoy the view. Our go-kart experience was so exhilarating that we pulled up a seat at the bar for some ice water and great local craft beer to refresh ourselves immediately after the race.

Weekday Specials are available and there is a Date Night package available on Friday nights. Their Instagram page showcases the special offers.

Important tip – It is best to wear comfortable clothes you can move around in, especially for bending up and down, getting in and out of the go-karts, and so forth. Close-toed shoes are required for some experiences.

Get your Game On at Orlando Arcades and Activities

Check out an arcade-themed bar

Drinking and playing games go hand in hand. Several Orlando bars make for great indoor date ideas and allow you to sip adult beverages while indulging your inner child. Fun options include Player 1 Video Game Bar and The Cloak and Blaster , which has an upstairs video game lounge.

If you're near Seminole County, don't miss Arcade Monsters in Oviedo – it's huge and has a small bar with drinks and snacks. Just down the road at the Oviedo Mall is District Eat and Play with tons of incredible arcade games, fascinating escape rooms, and a great bar with casual food. 1Up in Downtown Orlando is an upcoming arcade bar that will hopefully open soon.

Alternatively, it is not an arcade bar, but ICEBAR Orlando is a cool indoor date idea. With two venues in one, Fire Lounge on one side and the ICEBAR on the other, you can spend a full evening here in an atmosphere that is truly unique.

Race around an indoor go-kart track

Several indoor go-kart racing tracks in Orlando attract locals and visitors alike. Check out K1 Speed (near the Florida Mall) and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games , which has an arcade bar, ropes/zipline course, laser tag, bowling, and more in addition to karting. Both options are located about 15 minutes from each other, so visit each one if you're having a good time. Just don't forget to wear closed-toe shoes!

Explore an Indoor Entertainment Complex

Main Event Orlando is a sprawling entertainment complex is just one of many ways to spend date night at Pointe Orlando on International Drive . While you'll have to make a run for it getting from the parking garage to the indoor game hub, an array of fun games await once you've made it indoors. Bowling, virtual reality, games, and a ropes course are just a few fun adventures to choose from.

Also in the attractions area is GameTime Kissimmee . With a full menu, bar, and tons of games this is another great indoor date idea. The Kissimmee location is part of Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Orlando Resort , and there are other locations around Central Florida like Ocoee and Daytona Beach.

For the most adult indoor entertainment experience, head towards UCF for The Keg Social . This place is great for late nights packed with axe-throwing, bowling, VIP Karaoke, billiards, ping-pong, retro games, plus food, drink, and an outdoor patio.

Play laser tag or go roller skating

Remember elementary school birthday parties spent roller skating and playing laser tag? Enjoy a heavy dose of nostalgia while playing a game of laser tag, grown-up style. Battleground Orlando offers indoor tactical courses. Or if you're near Seminole County, head to Semoran Skateway which has been entertaining locals for decades and continuously updates its offerings.

Play a round of glow in the dark mini golf

Putting Edge is an 18-hole indoor mini-golf course lit completely by black lights. Put on your favorite white t-shirt and have a friendly competition. For extra fun, follow the instructions at each hole for alternative putting methods, like one hole in which you must kick the ball soccer-style instead of using your putter. Plus, Putting Edge is part of Dezerland Park Orlando which bills itself as Florida's largest indoor attraction.

Drink and Dine Indoors

Share a meal at an indoor market

Orlando is home to several wonderful indoor markets, each featuring a variety of food options alongside items from local vendors.

Market on South specializes in vegan-friendly fare (like those Orlando-famous Valhalla Bakery doughnuts)

East End Market has a little bit of everything

Henry's Depot in Sanford is perfect for a food and drink crawl, complete with a Florida-themed bar

Plant St. Market is home to Crooked Can Brewery and a coal-fired pizza joint, Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza, in addition to many other vendors. You can even take a food tour of the market and several other Winter Garden restaurants with Winter Garden Food Tours .

The craft beer movement is going strong in Orlando with new breweries being announced frequently. Check out Crooked Can Brewing in Winter Garden (the Cloud Chaser Hefeweizen is blissful), or Orlando Brewing, which serves up varied brews in a chill atmosphere. Other local breweries include Ten10 Brewing and Hourglass Brewing, among others. Here's our full brewery guide .

Publix Aprons Cooking School has locations in Winter Park and Dr. Phillips, and each location offers classes almost every day of the week. If the weather outside is dreary, check the schedule to see if there are any openings. The demonstration style classes at Publix allow you to sit back and watch the entertaining chefs do the cooking step by step as you follow along with recipe cards. It's dinner and a show all in one!

Relaxing Indoor Activities in Orlando

If the rainy day in Orlando is zapping your energy, there are many relaxing indoor date ideas around Orlando. Explore some of the best spas for couples in Orlando and other relaxing ideas.

Book a couple's spa day

For the ultimate in rainy day relaxation, visit one of Orlando's local spas. Options include the Duet Signature couples massage at Poseidon Spa (in the Grand Bohemian Orlando), custom facials at Spa Orlando (the Gentleman's facial is tailored to men), or a 2-hour couples package (includes a 50 minute couples massage and 50 minute pedicure for both) at Mokara Spa located inside the Omni at ChampionsGate. For a unique spa experience, book an appointment at Beer Spa Orlando .

Catch a film at Enzian Theatre

Going to the movies is a standard rainy day option, so freshen up this go-to activity by watching an independent film or cult-classic at Enzian Theatre. In addition to the feature film (showing daily), Enzian also shows cult classics, film festival picks, and other special programs. It's also home to Eden Bar and the yearly Florida Film Festival. Check their calendar online for a full list of upcoming films and events.

Create your own stay at home fun

For those days when the weather is extra dreary and you just can't bring yourself to change out of your pajamas, get creative with a fun date night at home . Try tackling a DIY project together, or make a quick run to La Femme du Fromage in East End Market to pick up cheesy supplies for a make-at-home cheese board .

Learn Something New at Orlando's Museums

Nerd out at the Orlando Science Center

The Orlando Science Center is just as fun for adults as it is for kids. Inside you'll find exhibits focused on nature, dinosaurs, planet Earth, and more. Live science demonstrations take place on most days, but check the schedule on the day of your visit to confirm. Listen for news on upcoming seasonal Science Night Live events; these are themed evenings exclusively for adults 21 and over.

Visit the Sea Life Aquarium



Located at ICON Park, the Sea Life Aquarium is surprisingly enjoyable and larger in size than it appears from the outside. Walk through an ocean tunnel, spot sharks and sea turtles, or catch one of the daily dive shows. If you purchase tickets online look for a Florida Resident discount.

Spend the afternoon at a local museum

If you're a fan of art and history, you're in luck! Learn about Central Florida's history at the Orange County Regional History Center , check out the latest art exhibits at the Orlando Museum of Art (and dine at a Mills50 area restaurant afterward), view Tiffany glass and American art at the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art in Winter Park, or visit one of your own favorites.

As you can see there are lots of indoor activities in Orlando, so don't let a rainy day spoil your fun!

All Elev8 Sanford images by Dani Meyering

