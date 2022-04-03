Department of Energy receives Platinum designation

The Biden administration announced an investigation yesterday on whether to slap import taxes on solar panels and key equipment, angering advocates who said it could stall the industry’s growth enough to thwart climate goals. The investigation, which could take a year to fully play out, was prompted by a...
The Department of Energy released new details yesterday about its spending plans, shedding light on how the Biden administration wants to shape the clean energy sector. The Biden’s administration’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal — which would fund the Energy Department at $48.2 billion, up from nearly $44.9 billion in current spending — is likely to be altered significantly by Congress. But it provides a snapshot of the administration’s priorities, including plans for carbon capture, methane, renewables, electric vehicles and hydrogen technologies.
The Department of Defense has just announced that it will be closing the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage facility. Now begins the arduous process of inspecting the pipelines, draining the tanks, and cleaning up the facility. After years of fighting and advocating from numerous community groups and government officials, this...
March 30 (UPI) -- The Energy Department said Wednesday it is introducing new energy efficiency standards for all federal buildings starting next year. All federal buildings must comply with the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code by April 2023, according to the new standards. Major retrofitting for some buildings will be covered in the codes.
Matrix Service Co's (NASDAQ: MTRX) Matrix PDM has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction of the expansion of a natural gas processing facility. Financial terms were not disclosed. Matrix Service noted that the contract was awarded by a company in the natural gas value chain in its effort to double...
Attorney General Jason Miyares -- in association with Governor Glenn Youngkin -- has signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
The town of Purcellville asked Virginia for and was granted permission to change the name of a short stretch of Virginia Route 7 to Billy Pierce Memorial Pike, honoring a famous local dancer turned choreographer. But the Loudoun County fire chief expressed concerns that the change might cause confusion to first responders.
President Joe Biden is harming national security by ordering the release of massive amounts of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve . The release is a cynical political move, but it will backfire. Biden announced Thursday he would release a million barrels per day from the Reserve for six full...
Tesla has secured another large battery contract in Australia as its Megapack was selected to power a giant new 300 MWh energy storage project to help renewable energy in New South Wales. Edify Energy is behind the project called “Riverina and Darlington Point Energy Storage Systems,” which will consist of...
President Joe Biden reportedly plans to invoke wartime powers to increase domestic production of critical minerals needed to build batteries for electric vehicles and other types of energy technologies.
Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
Joe Biden claims to be all for “energy independence.” As families and businesses face some of the highest energy prices in over a decade, the president has embraced the phrase as a banner over his own policies. It’s a catchphrase normally associated with those vehemently opposed to the...
If you can find an investment company that operates across five continents and employs 1,850 professionals, you will become a billionaire. This billionaire built a global network of investors that helped him become the richest person in McLean, Virginia. His net worth exceeds $4 billion, and he continues to amass more money.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vastly overpromised Thursday when he told Americans they can expect savings of $500 a month by transitioning to renewable energy. It’s possible they might save that much over a year, not per month. Biden addressed the subject while announcing plans to order...
By Anthony Smith Full disclosure, I’m a reformed oil trader now hedging energy costs with solar for public serving entities. As it turns out, our company’s solar work is reducing our vulnerability to oil wars and creating clean energy jobs in coal country to support the transition to a renewable energy economy. In its early […]
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior announced today that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed its environmental review and will hold its first wind energy auction for two lease areas offshore the Carolinas on May 11. The lease areas cover 110,091 acres in the Carolina...
We have seen energy and fuel costs go through the roof this past year. Recently, Georgia Power was asked by it’s consumers to accelerate it’s plans on climate change. People are not taking their finances lightly when it comes to heating, A/C, and fuel for their lives. The White House and Department of Energy have […]
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Fire Department received one of the highest honors from the Iowa Firefighters Association. The Iowa Firefighters Association recently presented the Red Oak Department with The Fire Department of the Year Award. The award is given to a department that significantly supports the Iowa Firefighters Association and the Fire Service in at least one of many areas such as fire prevention, legislation, convention, membership, etc.
