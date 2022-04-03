Norco explores a loss of humanity in our modern world

About a year and a half ago, the artist Derek Fordjour picked up a copy of Black Herman’s Secrets Of Magic, Mystery and Legerdemain, a highly fictionalized memoir by the most esteemed Black magician of the early 20th century. “I’m not sure I believed his claims,” Fordjour tells the Guardian, recounting the magician’s improbable tales of traveling the world and outrunning bandits. Black Herman, he had concluded, was not really a good guy: “In my mind, he was a hustler” who convinced Black audiences during the Great Depression that they could cure all with his magic potions, and escape mortal peril by learning his tricks. Despite Black Herman’s grift, however, his success continued to fascinate Fordjour, who had never heard of any other Black magicians.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO