ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Dementia Dialogue Support Group Meets Tuesday

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW – If you are a care partner with someone who has a type of dementia, what can you do to make life a...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

8 signs of stress in children (and when to seek expert help)

[This story was originally published on July 20, 2020. It has been updated.]. Between the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and shifting everyday life, these times have been stressful for everyone, including children. While children are known for their resilience and their ability to adapt—especially in a loving home with thoughtful caregivers—it's totally understandable (and expected) for kids to show some signs of stress. In fact it would almost be weirder if they weren't!
KIDS
KSAT 12

Living with a mental illness as a working professional

SAN ANTONIO – Find more tips and news coverage on our Mental Wellness page. Are you familiar with this scenario? You’ve been lying in bed all night tossing and turning, dealing with intrusive thoughts, and spinning scenarios in your head that probably won’t come to fruition. Then, just as you finally get a moment of respite, your alarm goes off. It’s time to go to work, but you have this overwhelming sense that you should just stay in bed and ignore the day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
psychologytoday.com

Adult Child Caregivers and the Autonomy-Safety Dialectic

Those who live long enough age into disability and need assistance to manage our health and tasks of daily living. Adult children of “super-seniors” often struggle to balance respect for their parent’s autonomy with keeping them safe and sound. Helping one's parents who have aged into disability...
KIDS
studyfinds.org

Pushy parents with high expectations behind rise in ‘perfectionism,’ mental health issues in kids

LONDON — Increasingly pushy parents are putting their childrens’ mental well-being at risk, warns a new study. Parental pressures have increased over the last three decades, according to the findings, and are linked to an increase in “perfectionism” among students. This can trigger “damaging” mental health consequences such as self-harming and eating disorders.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Support Group#The Parkview Ymca#Dementia Dialogue
Citrus County Chronicle

Support Groups: Parkinson's group at Bravera

Bravera Health Seven Rivers Outpatient Rehab offers a Parkinson’s Support Group at 3 p.m. the third Thursday at 6151 N. Suncoast Blvd., Suite 2A, Crystal River. Refreshments will be served. The Parkinson’s Support Group is for anyone that wants to know to learn more about Parkinson's disease. The goal of the support group is to educate as many people about Parkinson’s as possible.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Daily Messenger

Ontario County Public Health: 15 COVID-19 cases Monday

HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health is reporting 15 COVID-19 cases Monday, April 5. Health officials said 134 negative tests were reported and 14 people were in the hospital. Also, eight COVID-19 positive home tests were submitted, for a total of 3,465. Since the start of the pandemic, 20,776 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ontario County and 189 people have died. This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Ontario County Public Health: 15 COVID-19 cases Monday
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

What Is Person-Centered Therapy?

Therapy, also referred to as psychotherapy, is a branch of medical treatment designed to address and treat mental health disorders. There are several variations and methods available, one of which is person-centered, or client-centered, therapy. Person-centered therapy empowers the client to take ownership of their mental well-being. Read on to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationAU

Does Alcoholics Anonymous actually work?

Alcoholics and narcotics anonymous are 12-step peer support groups where people who have alcohol or other drug problems are supported by others who have had similar problems (“peers”), rather than professionals. They are called 12-step programs because there are 12 steps members are expected to work through. The 12 steps have a strong religious element including commitments to prayer, making a moral inventory of yourself, making amends to people you’ve harmed, and, once you’ve achieved your “spiritual awakening,” promoting the program to other people in need of help. Originally designed for people with alcohol and then later other drug problems, they have...
HEALTH
Rick Martinez RN

Managing the Emotional Stress of your Nursing Career

To manage the emotional stress of their career, nurses need to understand the different types of stress they may experience. Imagine that you are a nurse who has been working in the same hospital for several years. You love your job and feel passionate about helping others, but lately, you feel more stressed than usual.

Comments / 0

Community Policy