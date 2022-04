Hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful spring weather and sunshine in Central Oregon on Saturday because we're about to go through lots of changes over the next 72 hours. For starters, the east slopes of the Cascades are in a winter storm watch until Tuesday morning. This system will bring clouds into region starting Sunday morning before snow starts in the mountains that evening. The biggest time for accumulations will be Monday as we're expecting, in total, the potential for 10-18 inches of snow at Mt. Bachelor by Tuesday.

