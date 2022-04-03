ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Sacramento Shooting: 6 dead, at least 10 injured | Updates

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When...

KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
NBC News

At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago

Officials say seven people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Chicago. Police say the incident began when individuals inside two cars started talking to a group gathered outside a restaurant. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.March 14, 2022.
KTVU FOX 2

Hollister shooting leaves two dead and multiple injured

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Two people are dead and multiple are wounded, following a drive-by shooting in central California Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Rustic and Roble streets, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims were...
The Independent

Police arrest 26-year-old man over Sacramento mass shooting that killed six and wounded 12

Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the mass shooting in the city that killed six people and wounded 12 others.Dandre Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, said Police Chief Kathy Lester.“Right now that’s really all we’re able to share about him. As you know this is a complex investigation and we’re looking for multiple suspects and so we’re currently working to identify what his role was the night of the shooting,” she told KCRA3.Authorities said that Sacramento...
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department reported. It happened about 2:30 a.m. on South Virginia Street near Brinkby Avenue. Police arrived to find a person they described only as male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite medical assistance, he died at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
The Independent

Two brothers arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting that left six people dead

A second suspect has been arrested after the mass shooting in Sacramento, California that left six people dead over the weekend. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the suspect - 27-year-old Smiley Martin - was found at the scene of the shooting early on Sunday with “serious injuries from gunfire” and was taken to a hospital in the area. The statement said the suspect was “quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues”. Smiley Martin is the brother of the...
The Independent

California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12

The usual crowds filled the streets as bars and nightclubs were closing in California’s capital city of Sacramento when the sound of rapid-fire gunshots sent people running in terror. In a matter of seconds, the latest U.S. mass shooting had left six people dead and 12 wounded.Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city's downtown entertainment district, anchored by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA's Sacramento Kings. The team's home game against the Golden State Warriors went on as...
The Independent

Two men killed and two injured in shooting near San Francisco playground

Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting near a playground in San Francisco, officials said. According to SFGate, police were called out to investigate a shooting report near the Alice Chalmers Playground in the city's Crocker Amazon neighbourhood just after 4.30pm on Sunday. When authorities arrived they found four men with gunshot wounds and began treatment. The men were rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.Two of them died at the hospital, and the other two have non-life threatening injuries, according to police. San Francisco County Supervisor Ahsha Safai vowed to work against gun violence.“I am 100% committed to making sure our community is safe. This is another act of senseless gun violence,” he tweeted.The police have not arrested any suspects and have not commented on the potential cause of the shooting. The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the case and has asked that anyone with information on the incident to call the department at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous when reaching out to the department.
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Second Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting

A second suspect, 27-year-old Smiley Martin, has been arrested in the Sacramento shooting on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a machine gun. Martin was injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized, and he is the brother 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who was arrested earlier Monday; both brothers have criminal pasts. [KTVU]
NBC Sports

Kerr: Government must show 'guts' after Sacramento mass shooting

All the Warriors and Kings wanted from their Sunday night was a basketball game at Golden 1 Center that would entertain fans and conclude without injuries. A reasonable ask, right? But life and death in America has a way of intruding. For early Sunday morning, a couple blocks away from...
