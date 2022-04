NATCHEZ — Friday night, Brookhaven led Natchez 2-0 after five innings. Two runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh put the Bulldogs in an 8-0 hole. Natchez wasn’t able to push any runs across the plate in the final frame as they lost 8-0. Brookhaven took advantage of some walks to get timely hits in the win. Brookhaven had seven hits in the game.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO