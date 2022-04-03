Lex firefighters respond to early morning housefire

UPDATE(9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022): The Nitro-St. Albans Bridge is back open after a three-vehicle crash. According to Metro 911 officials, two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The bridge opened back up at approximately 9:12 p.m. ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — […]
MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire crews responded to a pair of structure fires early Monday morning. The department said they responded to a fire in the upstairs of a home in the 600 block of 7th Street SE around 12:20 a.m. Investigators said crews had the fire out in...
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire officials are working to find out what caused a house fire in Richmond. Firefighters were called to a home on Elm Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Pictures show flames shooting out of the roof and several crews on the scene. No one was inside...
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who crashed during February's ice storm was found dead days later near his car, and now we know how he died. Travis Haley, 20, wrecked off Chenoweth Run Road on Feb. 6. Police responded to the wreck, but say they didn't find anyone.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating following the death of a toddler this week. LMPD said it was contacted by Shively Police regarding a child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a daycare on Crums Lane. No other information regarding the incident was immediately available, but police said their Homicide Unit is looking further into the case.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston after a man was found dead early Friday morning. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 100 block of McKee Ave. for a well-being check, and they noticed the door was partially opened. Inside the residence, they found 38-year-old Patrick L. Jefferson, of Charleston, lying […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have died due to a shooting in a parking lot in Poplar Level on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road. That is just off the Watterson Expressway exit there.
Officers received a report of a red van stopped at the traffic light at 8th and Campbell with a man and woman passed out inside just before 7 pm. Police cited the male driver for non-compliance and issued him a traffic ticket before impounding the vehicle. Officer called for a...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland woman is accused of being under the influence of drugs when her SUV crashed into a telephone pole with four young children inside. Norwood police wrote in court records they arrested Shannon McIntosh on multiple charges Saturday shortly after she fled the crash on Sherman Avenue, court records show.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was flown by Lifestar late Thursday night to UT Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike in East Knox County. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Atkins Road. When they arrived they found a person trapped in the car. Paramedics began treating the person while they were still in the car.
A man is dead, and a woman is in jail after a report of an overdose on 7th Street. Officers responded to a call for an overdosed man who was unresponsive just after 9 am. Medics confirmed the man was deceased at the scene and notified the coroner. Police discovered...
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of South Saratoga and Seventh streets around 2:45 a.m. where they found an injured woman lying on the sidewalk. She died at the scene. No other...
Deputies responded to the Dollar General in Franklin Furnace after a caller said a man had been in the bathroom for 20 minutes and they believed the person was doing drugs. The employee had a spare key to the bathroom and wanted a deputy to check to see what was happening.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 4/3/2022. Deputies have arrested Brett Peters in connection to the shooting in Alum Creek Sunday. Peters was arrested after deputies found him and the victim, Lacy Harrison inside the home at the 600 block of Childress Rd. According the criminal complaint, Harrison has been shot in the left side of her face and she had extensive internal injuries to her head.
EMS and police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a Terrace Avenue address just before noon. Medics confirmed the victim was indeed deceased before the coroner arrived on the scene. Medics returned to their station but came back about an hour later to assist coroner’s office personnel in transporting the victim.
Comments / 0