Danbury, CT

CT Forecast

NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies today, storm system to clip CT

Meteorologist Connor Lewis said Wednesday's skies were clear and that temps were headed to 60 degrees. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Technical Discussion: Spring-like warmth continues, but with chances for rain. Updated: 16 hours ago. Technical Discussion: Spring-like warmth continues, but with chances for rain. Updated: 20 hours ago.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/28 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today will be unseasonably cold and windy with feels like temps in the teens and 20s. We're also expecting sct'd flurries and snow showers that could produce up to a coating, but mainly across localized areas.  Our skies clear up tonight, but it will remain cold and breezy with wind chills falling through the teens and single digits. As for tomorrow, it will remain cold and breezy with wind chills only climbing into the 30s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday we get brushed by a little mixed precipitation with highs in the 40s. Then temperatures leap into the 60s on Thursday with potentially strong to severe t'storms in the afternoon and at night. As for Friday, there's a chance for a little rain early in the morning, then mainly dry and breezy conditions the remainder of the day.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willimantic, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Danbury, CT
WHIO Dayton

Clear today, tomorrow; Showers expected later this week

TODAY: Clear with winds lighter by the evening. Lows will be near the 40s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs back to near 70. TUESDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day especially for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 60s. WEDNESDAY: Showers continue and are slightly warmer. Few thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRN News 2

Clouds today, sun tomorrow

After a chilly and frosty start, southwest winds warm us into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay cloudy for much of the day with a few showers possible this afternoon. A cool night expected with mid and upper-30s and a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow we warm to the mid-60s under a sunny sky. […]
ENVIRONMENT
Great Bend Post

Monday's Weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 11 to 18 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
ENVIRONMENT

