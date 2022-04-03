Is American Idol on tonight? (4/3/22)

When Sam Finelli tried out for American Idol Season 20, in the final minutes of Sunday’s episode, he confessed that this had been his dream since childhood — but he’d never sang anywhere other than his bedroom, basement, and shower, aside from the occasional karaoke night. “I’m going to be honest with you: I never thought I’d be here in a million years,” he told the judges, admitting that he’d always worried that he wasn’t “good enough.” But at age 28, Sam, who works in a bakery by day, was in his last year of Idol eligibility. So, he finally decided, “I’m ready to go after my dream. … I hope in the future for more.”

TV SHOWS ・ 22 DAYS AGO