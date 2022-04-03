ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Is American Idol on tonight? (4/3/22)

By Katherine Rodriguez
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will American Idol air tonight? What is in store for this week’s contestants?. Yes, American Idol will air tonight at 8 p.m. EDT despite the Grammy Awards airing on rival network CBS at the same time....

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Overwhelmed With Tears After Autistic Singer's Audition

The American Idol judges needed a box of tissues during Sunday night's episode when Sam Finelli performed. He performed a powerful rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," which had Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in tears. Finelli, 28, is autistic and spoke about the power of music in his life before taking the stage.
MUSIC
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Fubo Tv#Cbs#Hollywoodweek#Abc#Hulu
AOL Corp

Autistic man's 'American Idol' audition moves judges: 'These are happy tears, I promise!'

When Sam Finelli tried out for American Idol Season 20, in the final minutes of Sunday’s episode, he confessed that this had been his dream since childhood — but he’d never sang anywhere other than his bedroom, basement, and shower, aside from the occasional karaoke night. “I’m going to be honest with you: I never thought I’d be here in a million years,” he told the judges, admitting that he’d always worried that he wasn’t “good enough.” But at age 28, Sam, who works in a bakery by day, was in his last year of Idol eligibility. So, he finally decided, “I’m ready to go after my dream. … I hope in the future for more.”
TV SHOWS
KGUN 9

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods

It was a special week for Tiger Woods. Woods, who’s one year recovered from his serious car accident which produced multiple life-threatening leg injuries, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old golfer was introduced at the Hall of Fame by his daughter, Sam. He was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Golf Digest

This is it, this is the dumbest clip in Wheel of Fortune (and game show) history

First off, part of me hates having to use the "This is it" headline construct because a co-worker, Chris Powers, first started using it at The Loop so everytime I use it I feel like I owe him some sort of royalty. And this is on the heels of him (finally) having a tweet go viral earlier this week so he really doesn't need anymore praise. But it really wasn't possible to avoid going this route because this really is it, this is the dumbest clip in Wheel of Fortune/game show/TV history. And I'm sure you'll agree.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Controversial Daytime Talk Show Canceled After 31 Years

After 31 years in production, Maury Povich's time on TV is ending. Povich's iconic, controversial and sometimes downright weird talk show has been canceled. According to TVLine, the show will be winding down production in the spring, continuing to air repeats in syndication for the time being. According to TVLine,...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new behind-the-scenes photo

Taylor Kinney has sparked a mixed reaction from fans after sharing a brand new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Chicago Fire season ten. The actor, who has been portraying fan favourite Kelly Severide on the smash-hit firefighter drama since 2012, updated his Instagram feed this week with a snapshot of himself and co-stars Joe Minoso, Randy Flager and Tony Ferraris standing in front of a fire engine - but while the stars looked happy to be back for another episode, some fans were left fuming in the comment section.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Watch Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Entrance at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Take notes people because singer Carrie Underwood sure knows how to make one heck of an entrance!. After leaving everyone speechless with her mini dress number on the red carpet, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer joined forces with Jason Aldean for a performance that brought the house down at the 2022 ACM Awards. The two performed their duet, "If I Didn't Love You."
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa’s ‘American Idol’ Audition Will Shock You (in a Good Way)

In honor of American Idol season 20, we’re taking a walk down memory lane. The popular singing competition previously released a spoof video, featuring Kelly Ripa auditioning in front of the three judges: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. And now that the footage has resurfaced, we can confirm that it’s just as delightful as it was back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy