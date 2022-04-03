Poplarville FD explains fire district expansion

Agencies from around the region are seeking firefighters and paramedics through April 30.For people interested in public safety work, now is a good time to pursue it. Five local fire districts in the North Willamette Valley have announced joint testing for entry level firefighter and paramedic positions, and they are accepting applications through April 30. The Woodburn, Canby, Molalla, Aurora and Hubbard fire districts have teamed together to conduct a joint testing event for entry level positions. As a result of significant economic development throughout the region, all five districts plan to hire new career firefighters and paramedics over the coming year. "These are great jobs that fill an important role in the community," Woodburn Fire Chief Joe Budge said. "The joint fire district hiring list provides candidates with more job opportunities and the ability to choose the district where they would like to be employed." Information about the job qualifications, salary and benefits can be found by visiting the Woodburn Fire District website, woodburnfire.com, and navigating through the Organization, Human Resources and Job Openings tabs. {loadposition sub-article-01}

