ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the 'prototype'

By Guy Faulconbridge
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6T3z_0ey4Lh9i00

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment scheme for natural gas is the prototype that the world's largest country will extend to other major exports because the West has sealed the decline of the U.S. dollar by freezing Russian assets, the Kremlin said.

Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions due to Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's main economic response so far was an order on March 23 for Russian gas exports to be paid in roubles, however the scheme allows purchasers to pay in the contracted currency which is then exchanged into roubles by Gazprombank.

"It is the prototype of the system," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Channel One state television about the rouble for gas payment system.

"I have no doubt that it will be extended to new groups of goods," Peskov said. He gave no time frame for such a move.

Peskov said that the West's decision to freeze $300 billion of the central bank's reserves was a "robbery" that would have already accelerated a move away from reliance on the U.S. dollar and the euro as global reserve currencies.

The Kremlin, he said, wanted a new system to replace the contours of the Bretton Woods financial architecture established by the Western powers in 1944.

"It is obvious that - even if this is currently a distant prospect - that we will come to a some new system - different from the Bretton Woods system," Peskov said.

The West's sanctions on Russia, he said, had "accelerated the erosion of confidence in the dollar and euro."

Putin has said the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people by Ukraine.

Ukraine has dismissed Putin's claims of persecution and says it is fighting an unprovoked war of aggression.

Russian officials have repeatedly said the West's attempt to isolate one of the world's biggest producers of natural resources is an irrational act that will lead to soaring prices for consumers and tip Europe and the United States into recession.

Russia has long sought to reduce dependence on the U.S. currency, though its main exports - oil, gas and metals - are priced in dollars on global markets. Globally, the dollar is by far the most traded currency, followed by the euro, yen and British pound.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Tom Balmforth, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Bruce Eipperle
2d ago

So much for the oil & gas sanctions. China & Iran has already agreed to pay Russia in roubles. That will cause a big stir in OPEC & could devalue the US dollar even more.

Reply
5
Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

392K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
UPI News

Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol

April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday. At least two troops of 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation immediately died after eating stuffed buns from residents of Izium, a town located southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine said in a statement on Facebook. Another 28 soldiers who ate the poisoned buns have been hospitalized.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#Ukraine#Russian#Gazprombank#Channel One
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

392K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy