Steve Nash's Blunt Quote After The Nets Lost To The Hawks

Steve Nash spoke to reporters on Saturday evening after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Saturday evening by a score of 122-115, and after the game Steve Nash was honest with the media about his team's performance.

"We didn't play a good ballgame," Nash said. "Can't really sugarcoat it."

The Nets fell to 40-38 on the season, and dropped down to the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

