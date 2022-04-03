ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steve Nash's Blunt Quote After The Nets Lost To The Hawks

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Steve Nash spoke to reporters on Saturday evening after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Saturday evening by a score of 122-115, and after the game Steve Nash was honest with the media about his team's performance.

A clip of Nash speaking to reporters in Atlanta postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"We didn't play a good ballgame," Nash said. "Can't really sugarcoat it."

The Nets fell to 40-38 on the season, and dropped down to the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

