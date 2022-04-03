ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The aftermath of Will Smith's slap illuminates the links of Black Hollywood

By Aisha Harris
kdll.org
 2 days ago

We all know by now what happened at last week's Academy Awards ceremony. In the minutes after the smack, the audience seemed to be in shock, but two Black actors sprung to Will Smith's side - Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry. That got us to thinking about that small, elite circle...

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Will Smith
Person
Will Packer
Person
Chris Rock
The Guardian

If it takes Will Smith’s slap to make people watch the Oscars, is it doomed?

Without question, Sunday night’s Oscars were the ugliest in history. By physically assaulting a performer onstage, Will Smith managed to cause irreparable damage to the ceremony. And the outright failure of the show’s producers and guests to chastise Smith, or even fully acknowledge his attack, has thrown the entire Academy into disrepute. However, if you squint hard enough and look at it from just the right angle, it might have been just the thing that the Oscars needed.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Will Smith slap: Jim Carrey calls Oscars audience ‘spineless’ for giving Smith standing ovation

LOS ANGELES — Jim Carrey is speaking out after actor Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday. According to Variety and E! News, Carrey, 60, told CBS News this week that he was “sickened” when Smith, who won the best actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard,” received a standing ovation during his acceptance speech less than an hour after the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Elliot Page Is Navigating Brand-New Hollywood Territory, Complete with His Own Awkward Oscars Moment

Click here to read the full article. Though more dramatic snafus took center stage, Will Smith’s outburst wasn’t the only uncomfortable moment at this year’s Oscars ceremony. In lieu of the eight truncated crafts and short film categories (given out off-camera and then edited into the final broadcast), the off-kilter broadcast was punctuated by incongruent nods to hits of years past. Instead of fully celebrating this year’s recognized films, the Academy trotted out talent from films observing tenuous milestones, like the 28th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction” or 60 years of James Bond. It felt like the Oscars’ very own Sally Field...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Regina Hall On Co-Hosting The Oscars, Category Controversy & Plans To “Roast A Couple Of People Here And There”

Click here to read the full article. “It’s really trying to bring the show together, to keep the show moving, so that people are entertained.” That’s part of Regina Hall and her co-hosts m.o. this year in hosting the Oscar ceremony; the actress speaking with Deadline at our SXSW studio in Austin, TX. Hall made a pitstop at SXSW during her busy March to promote her new horror movie, Master, which hits Prime Video and select theaters this Friday. The Mariama Diallo directed movie made its world premiere at Sundance. Talking about the challenges in hosting the Oscars on March 27, Hall expounds, that...
AUSTIN, TX
The Atlantic

The Unreality of Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

“Art imitates life,” Will Smith said in his acceptance speech last night after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, a movie in which Smith plays a brilliant, irascible patriarch and a savvy showman. Smith wept as he spoke, and alluded to his personal struggles. He joked about his mother not wanting to attend the ceremony because she planned to watch with her knitting friends back in Philadelphia. “This is a beautiful moment,” he said. It would have been, if not for one thing: A little earlier during the Oscars broadcast, Smith had stalked onstage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock in front of millions of people, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shorn head. (Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.) “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith then shouted, twice, while a visibly stunned Rock tried to process what was happening.
CELEBRITIES
WOKV

2022 Oscars: Will Smith resigns from Academy after backlash from slap

Actor Will Smith, facing possible disciplinary action after he slapped comedian Chris Rock during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable,” adding that he will accept any penalty that the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Packer to Talk Will Smith Oscars Slap Controversy on ‘GMA’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, the producer of this year’s Oscars telecast on ABC, is expected to speak about the controversy at the event that involved actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock, in an appearance on Friday morning’s broadcast of “Good Morning America,” according to two people familiar with the matter. The interview may be one of the first public eyewitness accounts from one of the executives in charge of the Oscars broadcast. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a formal review following Smith’s assault on Rock at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Conflicting accounts have emerged,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy