6 dead in shooting in downtown Sacramento

Six people are dead and several others are injured following a shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

Police said in a statement at approximately 3:52 a.m. local time they were responding to a report of a shooting with multiple victims in the city’s downtown area.

“Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” police said in a tweet.

Officers located at least 15 victims, including 6 who were deceased, police said.

DEVELOPING