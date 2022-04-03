ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Decision date set for Class of 2023 linebacker target, son of former Eagles LB

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRn76_0ey4LNhI00

Penn State is in the thick of a notable recruiting battle for an in-state four-star linebacker, and a decision date has been set on the calendar for a commitment announcement. Four-star linebacker Josiah Trotter announced, via Twitter , that he will be committing to his school of choice on Friday, April 15 (his birthday).

Trotter previously updated his recruiting status by revealing his top five schools in late February. Penn State was among the five schools remaining in his recruiting process, along with Clemson , South Carolina, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech, of course, is currently coached by former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry . Trotter’s older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., signed with Clemson in 2021.

Trotter is among the top recruits from within Pennsylvania, which naturally makes him a top target for head coach James Franklin and his staff, including new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz .

Despite being so close to an announcement, there has yet to be a single crystal ball prediction made on 247Sports, so gauging a favorite to land Trotter appears to be pretty tricky with under two weeks to go until a decision is announced. But the On3Sports prediction machine, however, has West Virginia as an overwhelming favorite with a 90.2% chance of receiving Trotter’s commitment.

List

Who are the top football recruits in Pennsylvania in Class of 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMMPc_0ey4LNhI00

Related

Ranking Big Ten programs by total NCAA championships. Where does Penn State rank?

Penn State makes top 11 for one of the top safeties in the Class of 2023

Crystal ball predictions trending against Penn State for Class of 2023 running back

This Penn State Class of 2023 commit was just upgraded to five stars

Class of 2023 OL crystal ball picks trending to ACC school over Penn State

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

35M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Gigantic 5-Star College Football Recruit Is Terrifying

Nyckoles Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., might be the most-terrifying college football recruit in the country. Take, for example, what the five-star college football recruit looks like on the track. The No. 16 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban talks Trey Sanders, Alabama running backs room

As he usually is this time of year, Alabama football coach Nick Saban is dealing with new faces in the running backs room this spring. Saban loses last year’s leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr., and is now tasked with finding players to replace his 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Ncaa Championships#Penn State#American Football#Twitter#Trotterjosiah
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy