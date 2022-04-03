Cool day with occasional showers and afternoon highs in upper 40s

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

By Christopher Gress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers enjoyed a bright and seasonable day on Saturday, but Sunday will be a completely different story as a weak low-pressure system makes its way into the region. Steady rain will begin after 9 a.m. Sunday morning and stay in place through about...

