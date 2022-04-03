ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Southern California grocery workers prepare for a strike

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Southern California grocery workers prepare for a strike 01:25

Southland grocery workers are preparing for a strike.

Last week, members authorized a strike only if they cannot reach a contract agreement but talks will continue until Tuesday when the union will decide on its next steps.

On Saturday, with community help, union workers gathered at UFCW 77 headquarters near Koreatown to make signs for a potential picket line.

The union represents 40,000 Vons, Ralphs and Albertsons workers. Their contract expired March 6th.

"Right now, I feel like the company is not really respecting us after we, over a million, had a strike vote," Marco Escalante, a worker, said. "At this moment, it seems like their bargaining is not in touch with what we need and the fair wages that we're asking for and everything that basically we're asking for on the table."

Workers want a $5 an hour raise but say they were offered 60 cents instead.

Earlier, Ralphs released a statement that says in part:

"Our three goals throughout negotiations are to reward and invest in our people, keep groceries affordable for our customers, and maintain a sustainable business that create jobs in the future. The current UFCW proposal only meets one of those goals. We encourage the UFCW to join us in meaningful and balanced negotiations to promptly deliver wage increases to our associates."

Comments / 11

