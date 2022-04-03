ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morris Educational Foundation Gifts Senior Signs to All 2022 Morristown High School and Frelinghuysen Middle School Graduates

By new_view_media
mypaperonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the end of another school year approaches, the graduating students of the class of 2022 deserve recognition for their dedication, persistence and resilience. To celebrate these students’ achievements, the Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, today announced it will gift...

www.mypaperonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Leader

Six high school seniors awarded scholarships

Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Education
Morristown, NJ
Society
WYTV.com

29 local high school seniors honored for leadership

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, 29 local female high school seniors were recognized for outstanding achievement. YWCA Mahoning Valley’s Young Women with Bright Futures Awards honored them at a ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Boardman. The students were nominated by teachers and administrators for their leadership...
BOARDMAN, OH
The Times-Reporter

ARTSNCT showing work from middle school, high school students

NEWCOMERSTOWN — From the beginning, ARTSNCT — Arts Center of Newcomerstown — has brought communities together in the tri-county area with the arts by featuring local artists in monthly art exhibits, offering a variety of free community events, and awarding its Manuel Yingling Music Award.  Tuscarawas County: Origin story: ARTSNCT combines performing arts, visual arts, community center ...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Current Publishing

Fishers High School graduate develops passion for art

When Fishers High School graduate Tyler Moore left Indiana University with a degree in informatics, he was also walking away with a passion for art. “In my sophomore year, I found the works of John Singer Sargent and early works by Picasso, which inspired me to dedicate time to art as a practice,” said Moore, who graduated from FHS in 2015. “In college, I would spend as much time as possible painting and practicing piano while at the same time attending classes and doing homework.
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morristown High School#Highschool#Charity#Mef
Bangor Daily News

Wisdom Middle/High School honor roll

ST. AGATHA — Wisdom Middle/High School has announced the first-semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. The following were included. High honors: Jordan Clavette, Alex Deschaine, Shelby Guerrette, Paige Labrie, Nicholas Lavoie, Jack Michaud, Carter Pelletier, Madysen Picard, Autumn Roy, Sam Roy, Owen Sirois, Ashley Stevens and Connor Thamsen; honors: Shayna Albert, Jackson Dube and Reece Pelletier.
SAINT AGATHA, ME
Toby Hazlewood

High School Students Will Be Required To Study Financial Literacy Before Graduating, After Gov. DeSantis Signs New Bill

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22 Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill that will require that high school kids in Florida are taught about financial literacy and money management in order to graduate from high school. The move is being seen as a smart one, in preparing the state's young people to function in the real world.
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

Students Honored for Academics, Athletics, Clubs at Annual Awards Day Ceremony

WARDELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Southwest Virginia Community College honored students at annual Awards Day ceremony. Each year, beginning in 2019, faculty nominate students for academic excellence in their various programs of study as well as exemplary participation, leadership, or service in college clubs and organizations. Workforce students are also honored for their work while earning credentials and, for the first time, athletes were honored for their achievements. The Student Government Association (SGA) also select their top faculty and staff to honor on behalf of the student body.
EDUCATION
FOX43.com

York High's Accountability for Life program gets new location

YORK, Pa. — York High's Accountability for Life program has been a staple in the lives of student-athletes since 2018. A program that helps mentor at risk youth through mentors as well as help be active participants in the community. A central location for the program was something that...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy