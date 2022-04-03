ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0ey4IwG000

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Iowa man has been charged in the death of a woman who tumbled off the balcony of a third-floor apartment in February. West Des Moines police said in a news release that 27-year-old Nathen Cameron was charged Friday with first-degree murder and domestic assault with strangulation, The release said police discovered through their investigation that the death of 23-year-old Trisha Kunze was “not an accident, but rather an intentional act.” Cameron has been taken Dallas County Jail, where he also faces charges of willful injury, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a drug stamp tax violation.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman sentenced to 30 years for dragging Washington Police officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after dragging a Washington Police officer for several blocks in a stolen car. In August 2020, 43-year-old Mary Bella Brooks was stopped by a Washington Police officer. During the stop the officer discovered Brooks was driving a stolen car and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Brooks refused and instead put the car in drive. The officer attempted to stop Brooks from driving away, but Brooks accelerated with the officer holding onto the car.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Argument over shoes led to Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a shooting over the weekend started with an argument over a pair of shoes. Two people were seriously injured because of it. Investigators say the two victims and another person showed up to a home on 11th Place to confront John Alcorn over a stolen pair of Air Jordan sneakers.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Dallas, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Domestic Violence#Murder#Ap
KCRG.com

Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager accused of killing both of his parents is now being held at the Linn County Jail. Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, was listed as being booked at the jail on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2 million cash bond.
LINN COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
KCRG.com

Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A public school teacher was arrested at the school on Thursday after allegedly exhibiting concerning behavior, officials said. According to television station KCCI, Peyton Paddock, 24, was charged with public intoxication and operating while intoxicated. Filings in Greene County District Court said that the principal...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene. The Gazette reports that 62-year-old Arthur Flowers, of Cedar Rapids, was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Ice methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Marshalltown, Iowa, man, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute ice methamphetamine in Illinois and Iowa. Michael James Grommet, 37, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
PopCrush

Man Who Kicked Goth Woman Sophie Lancaster to Death Released From Jail After 15 Years

In 2008, Ryan Herbert pleaded guilty to the murder of Sophie Lancaster after a brutal beating took place the year prior. Now, 15 years after being sentenced for the crime, Herbert is free. The case garnered plenty of media attention and went on to inspire plays, films and books, as Herbert was one of five teens who attacked Lancaster and her boyfriend Robert Maltby in a park, allegedly because they were dressed in goth attire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy