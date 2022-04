Disputes are already emerging over the Prince William Education Association’s attempts to form a collective bargaining unit with Prince William County Schools. Association leaders have thus far declined to submit the signatures they collected in support of collective bargaining, opting instead to rely on a sworn affidavit attesting to the signatures’ authenticity. So far, the School Board is saying an affidavit isn’t enough, and on March 24 the board voted for a process that would include verifying the names and job titles of those who support the collective bargaining push.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO