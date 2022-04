MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Seven students were charged after a fight at a Virginia high school last week that was termed a “mob attack” by some parents, authorities said. According to the Manassas Park Police Department, the fight, which occurred between classes on March 23 at Manassas Park High School, began when two students confronted one another in a hallway by the school’s library. Other students, who were walking between classes, were pulled into the skirmish, according to WUSA-TV.

MANASSAS PARK, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO