Congdon’s is a beloved and family-operated doughnut shop in Wells, Maine. They adore the Wells community and will give back at any opportunity with charity events and even having given away toilet paper during the pandemic. Not to mention serving up their incredibly delicious handmade fresh doughnuts each and every day. They’ve been in the doughnut business since 1955 but ended up branching out to food trucks since food truck popularity began booming here in Maine. And no, I’m not talking about a Congdon’s Doughnuts food truck. Think bigger!

WELLS, ME ・ 18 DAYS AGO