Avon Lake, OH

Unlocked car stolen from Long Cove: Avon Lake police blotter

By Cheryl Higley, special to cleveland.com
 2 days ago
On March 28, a resident reported their unlocked car was stolen overnight after the keys were left inside. A train blocked crossings at Moore...

Cleveland.com

Man pushes down senior citizen, steals purse: Lakewood Police Blotter

Officers at 10:55 a.m. March 19 responded to the Fedor Manor apartment building, a senior living community, on Madison Avenue. A man pushed a woman down on the ninth floor of the building and stole her purse, according to a police event report. He fled down the stairs. Police checked security cameras and found an image of a suspect wearing a hat with a bandana over his face.
Cleveland.com

Woman found dead in Cleveland Heights parking lot, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A 27-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in a parking lot, Cleveland Heights police said. Police received a report just before 9 a.m. of an unresponsive female in the parking lot, on Lee Boulevard just off Mayfield Road, according to a Cleveland Heights police news release. Officers, as well as the Cleveland Heights Fire Department, went to the scene and found the woman dead.
